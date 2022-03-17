ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading the Dolphins' moves during the legal tampering period

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiB18_0ei3Eu4F00

The 2022 league year has opened for the NFL, meaning teams are now allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts.

During the league’s legal tampering period, the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with five players that could help them be better in 2022 and beyond, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., guard Connor Williams and special teamer Keion Crossen. All of these deals were able to be finalized after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

While there will surely be more contracts to come, here’s what we think about all five moves that were agreed to before free agency began.

G Connor Williams: B+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KaX8_0ei3Eu4F00
Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Williams agreed to a two-year deal worth $14 million, and, for a starting-caliber guard, that’s a reasonable salary. The 24-year-old played in every game each of the last two seasons, starting all but three, and, in 2021, he was graded as the 11th-best guard in the league by Pro Football Focus with a 75.2 grade.

Miami still needs to fix the tackle spots, but bringing in an affordable, young guard with experience should help improve things for the unit.

RB Chase Edmonds: B-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1Eda_0ei3Eu4F00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonds was the first deal that the Dolphins made at the start of the period, as the running back agreed to a two-year deal worth $12.1 million. The 25-year-old has, arguably, the best season of his career in 2021, recording 592 yards and two touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry as well as 43 receptions for another 311 yards.

He’s a versatile back that has the athleticism to fit well into Mike McDaniel’s scheme. Now, combined with Raheem Mostert, who the Dolphins signed Wednesday, they should have a successful duo to work with in 2022.

QB Teddy Bridgewater: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAwn6_0ei3Eu4F00
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Chris Grier made it known that the Dolphins were looking for an experienced backup quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine, and Miami might’ve signed the best option with Bridgewater agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Once a first-round pick, Bridgewater has jumped around in recent years from New Orleans to Carolina and then to Denver this past season. He’s been an average starter, bringing his teams to a 33-30 record in his career, but he hasn’t done enough to continue getting the starter money.

With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, having Bridgewater in the room is a great backup plan.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr: C+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ3gn_0ei3Eu4F00
Mandatory Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Wilson and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year contract worth $22.05 million with incentives to reach $23.55 million.

The 26-year-old wideout has been the fourth wide receiver in Dallas for the last two seasons. However, with each of the Cowboys’ top three missing at least a game in 2021, Wilson had his best season yet. He totaled 602 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.

The wide receiver market has been pretty crazy this offseason, so the numbers are definitely higher than the Dolphins probably would’ve liked. At the same time, Wilson could bring something to Miami’s wide receiver room with more opportunities than he had in the past.

ST Keion Crossen: D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gcrbo_0ei3Eu4F00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins and Crossen agreed to a three-year contract worth $9.45 million with incentives that could bring it to $10.5 million. To this point, he has been mostly a special teamer, with his highest defensive snap count coming in 2020 when he played 28% of the defensive snaps for the Houston Texans.

Crossen does have experience working with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, as they were both in New England in 2018. While that’s great and teams always need special teams help, $3 million a year is a bit of a price to pay.

Although, one of the good things about this move is that there’s no guaranteed money beyond 2022, meaning the Dolphins could move on with no ramifications.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Pro Football Focus#Rb Chase Edmonds#B Edmonds
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Za’Darius Smith is no longer signing with Ravens

Za’Darius Smith reportedly is no longer signing with the Baltimore Ravens and will remain a free agent. On Wednesday, the veteran pass rusher was going to return to the team that drafted him on a four-year, $35 million deal with a max value of $50 million, but according to Ian Rapoport, the signing is off.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy