All the Best Looks From Gossip Girl Season Two So Far

Whether she's dressed up in a micro miniskirt or dressed down in a sweatsuit, it's hard to find a bad photo of Winnie Harlow. The supermodel is as poised as she is beautiful, acknowledging some of her more successful paparazzi photos is thanks to fellow supermodel Bella Hadid. "I just saw how she turns on," Harlow explains. "We were in the car together, and she put her hair up in a little messy bun and grabbed her lip gloss, swiped it on, zhooshed herself, looked in the mirror… the poise was just there from when she opened that door." Here, Harlow shares some of her go-to pieces, like a trench coat from Off-White by the late Virgil Abloh. Harlow also sports a head-to-toe Versace look for a girls' night out. "Donatella is my spirit animal. I am very obsessed with her," Harlow explains. Here, walk through a week in Harlow's wardrobe in the latest installment of 7 Days, 7 Looks.

