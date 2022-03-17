ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West suspended from Instagram after racial slurs against Trevor Noah

By Christopher Brito
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNKma_0ei38QxM00

Kanye West has been temporarily suspended from Instagram after posting racial slurs targeting "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, a spokesperson for parent company Meta confirmed Wednesday. A Meta spokesperson told CBS News that West violated policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, and he can't post on Instagram for 24 hours.

West was responding to a segment on Noah's show from Tuesday that discussed West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's post-divorce tension. During the clip, Noah accused West of harassing Kardashian and related the domestic abuse he witnessed through his mother, who was shot in the head by his stepfather after their divorce.

"What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said.

West wrote racial slurs – "Koon baya" – pointed at Trevor in a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, according to the Wrap . Noah later responded to the post, both praising and expressing concern for West, whose first name was legally changed to Ye last year.

"There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies," he said, listing specific ways the rapper's work has affected him. "You're an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this."

"Oh and as for Koon…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid," Noah wrote. "Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. ✊🏽"

West's suspension on Instagram also comes as he and comedian Pete Davidson – Kardashian's boyfriend – have embroiled in a feud on social media, with Davidson pleading with West to leave Kardashian alone and West saying he's afraid Kardashian will be "hooked on drugs" because she's with him.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Advises Kanye Against DL Hughley Beef: "We From An Ass-Whoopin' Era"

It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey entered the chat. This week has been yet another uproar for Kanye West as he has targeted his fellow entertainers who have criticized his behavior. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared his opinions about the ongoing public drama involving West and the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Noah deemed it to be "terrifying" harassment. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley also called out West, accusing the Rap mogul of stalking his ex while the world watched.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Trevor Noah
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Slur#Racial Injustice#Racism#Meta#Cbs News
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy PDA Photos Of Kanye West And His New Girlfriend

Kanye West is going out of his way to prove he’s over ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Chaney Jones a number of times over the last several weeks, engaging in some steamy PDA. Jones, who is a dead ringer for West’s ex, has seemingly been enjoying her time in the spotlight with her new rapper beau who also recently ended things with Julia Fox after a whirlwind two month romance.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Trevor Noah Responds to Kanye West’s Racial Slur: ‘Clearly Some People Graduate But We Still Stupid’

Comedian Trevor Noah responded to Kanye West’s since-deleted Instagram post prodding Noah for his comments on West’s actions toward Kim Kardashian. First, Noah traced the evolving situation between the rapper — now known by the legal name Ye — his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, from Ye sending Kim flowers to his new “Eazy” music video which shows Pete Davidson in danger. Then Noah personally related to the ongoing dialogue between the trio, recalling his experience with abuse and sharing that his mother was shot in the head by his stepfather, hinting that things could potentially get out of hand.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION
CharlotteObserver.com

Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Criticism She’s ‘Just Famous for Being Famous’: ‘Who Gives a F–k?’

Oh, snap. Kim Kardashian slammed claims she and her family are “just famous for being famous.”. “Who gives a fuck?” she fumed during a tell-all interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, March 9. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy