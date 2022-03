The Baylor Bears seek their sixth appearance in program history in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face perennial powerhouse North Carolina in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The top-seeded Bears won their first national title in the school's history last year to put a stamp on the program's revival under coach Scott Drew. They have reached the Sweet 16 five times, all since 2010 and all under Drew. The No. 8-seeded Tar Heels in their first year under former standout player Hubert Davis, but their history of success includes six national titles and 20 Final Four appearances. Baylor guard LJ Cryer (foot) remains out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO