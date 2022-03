New year, similar situation at the quarterback position for Steve Sarkisian and Texas. When Sarkisian took the Texas job he knew that he would have to decide between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card for the starting role, but what he didn’t know was that both of them ended up being the wrong decision. Neither Thompson or Card were able to consistently produce in 2021, as Texas had a historically bad losing streak of six games and finished the season 5-7.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO