ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, NJ

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Partners with PSEG Foundation to Engage 160 Girl Scouts in 12-Week Social Justice Initiative

paramuspost.com
 2 days ago

$10,000 PSEG Foundation Grant Marks Beginning of Renewed Partnership. Riverdale, N.J. – March 17, 2022 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, announces a partnership with the PSEG Foundation to create a meaningful social...

paramuspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Local Girl Scouts donate to help furry friends

SALISBURY, Md. – Girl Scout Troop 346 collected donations for cats and dogs recently. They were able to learn about cat and dog body language while making new friends. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PETS
WIVB

Girl Scouts experiences supply/demand issues with cookies

CICERO, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- Local Girl Scouts are thanking the community for its patience as they continue to navigate supply and demand issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cookie sales are a vital part of the funding for various Girl Scout activities and projects. The cookie selling season has already been extended to April 3, from its previous March 27 end date. This is to help accommodate any scout who has had their booth impacted by supply issues.
BUFFALO, NY
107.3 PopCrush

Girl Scouts Celebrating 110 Years!

My granddaughter turns 12 years old today. It's such a special time in a young girl's life! I consider myself to be lucky that I got to experience Girl Scouts while I was growing up. We learned so many things and earned badges while we learned. I remember making a...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy