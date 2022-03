For decades manufacturers have loved the idea of slowly teasing fans with a new concept or pre-production model, whether it be on purpose, or by letting a cunning photojournalist take a few quick snaps of a camouflaged rear-end. This age-old tradition is getting more difficult to pull off, as Maserati has recently discovered. The Italian luxury car manufacturer has been teasing the upcoming Maserati Grecale for months by giving little tidbits on social media, and we've seen the SUV cruising the streets of Italy covered in cryptic clues, but on Monday someone finally leaked the car in all its glory, which has kind of ruined Maserati's teaser campaign. That hasn't stopped the brand, though, which has just teased the tech interface in its latest Tweet.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO