Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate Superhero Science Day! Kiddos will engage in hands-on activities inspired by some of their favorite superheroes. On Stage, exploration of force and motion will help little ones sharpen their superhero skills. An exciting science show demonstrates combustion while learning about The Human Torch. The science bar activity features the creation of stretchy slime inspired by Elastigirl Children and caregivers can explore the science of bioluminescence using The Green Lantern at the Art Studio by creating their own glow in the dark super hero masks. At the Innovation Station, kids will learn about aerodynamics by designing a jet airplane like Wonder Woman’s!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO