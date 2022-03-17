ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical College System of Georgia Names 2022 Adult Education Student of the Year and 2022 Outstanding Adult Education Teacher of the Year

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) named the 2022 Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Award winner for outstanding achievement in the state’s adult education program. Rochelle White from Oconee Fall Line Technical College was named TCSG’s 2022 Adult Education Student of the Year. Devlynn Taylor...

