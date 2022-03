If you're expecting a federal tax refund this year, you could get your money back in as little as three weeks. Historically, the IRS has issued over 90% of refunds due in less than 21 days. But this year could be different. Because of COVID-related disruptions, the IRS entered this tax filing season with millions of unprocessed tax returns from previous years. That's going to slow them down and potentially delay your refund. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to speed up the process and increase the odds of getting your tax refund quickly.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 DAYS AGO