SPOKANE - U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa R. Waldref announced the first filing of federal charges in connection with the work of a new COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. On March 16, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an Indictment charging 52-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas, of Spokane, Washington, with two counts of fraud. The Indictment alleges that Thomas fraudulently applied for and received a $32,400 federal loan through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program in the name of a fictitious business. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO