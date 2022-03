Hannah Orowitz is Senior Managing Director of ESG at Georgeson LLC. This post is based on her Georgeson memorandum. ​Companies are opening their eyes to their obligations for action and disclosure on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, either as a response to investor demand, recognition of the risk mitigation benefits and opportunities, or because of financial impact. Understanding your ESG rating is key to staying one step ahead of your competitors. It shows how you compare in your industry and helps identify where you need to improve on ESG.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO