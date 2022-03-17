ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Learn what makes possums like Mabel so special

By Matt Adams
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon John with Silly Safaris introduces the audience to Mabel the Possum...

fox59.com

Register Citizen

Learn how to make ‘brot’ in bread-baking workshop in Killingworth, just like a German baker

Feast your eyes on the sourdough country loaves crafted by Stefanie Reichert and Angie Hofmann of Killingworth’s BROTworkshop. See the burnished crusts dusted with flour and intricately stenciled with quilted wheat sheaves, winding vines, delicate flowers. Look at them long enough and you might find yourself imagining you’re in a German bakery, inhaling the intoxicating aroma of fresh-baked sourdough.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Phys.org

Camouflage or communication: How birds use odor

What senses do birds use? Obviously, they use hearing and sight—after all, they sing and often have colorful plumage. But what about the sense of smell? For a long time, it was thought that olfaction played no role in birds. In recent years, however, a number of papers have emerged that refute this assumption—including research that looks at the secretion from the preen gland that birds smear on their feathers several times a day. Scientists, including some from Bielefeld University, have investigated what changes there might be in the composition of the secretion and what role smell plays in this. Their study was published on 6 February in the journal Biological Reviews.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Possum#Snake Venom#Mice#Ticks
Merced Sun-Star

Orphan bear cub was left at another mama bear’s den in Tennessee. Here’s what she did

A mama bear’s compassionate reaction to an orphan cub being left at the entrance to her den has exposed many to the gentler side of the creatures. The touching moment happened the week of March 6 in East Tennessee’s Cherokee National Forest when a cub was found “crying” by the road after its mother had been killed by a car in Cocke County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
ANIMALS
New York Post

‘King Kong’ monkey batters seagull to death, eats it in wild video

A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to death and devoured in front of stunned onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal moment has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

The Zoo That Locks Humans in Cages

Lion wondering around a cage full of children in Lehe Ledu ZooAFP Photo/ Martin Bernetti. For years humanity has been locking up animals behind cages. This physical barrier is for the protection of humans, but at the same time from an ethical perspective, putting animals behind cages is not natural despite the abundance of food, care, and shelter they receive. What if we swapped roles just to see how it feels to be locked up and looked upon day in and day out.
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
BBC

Rare Greenland shark was 100-year-old juvenile, post-mortem suggests

A rare species of shark stranded in Cornwall was a 3.96m (13ft) long juvenile that could have been more than 100 years old, a post-mortem examination has revealed. The Greenland shark is believed to be the longest living vertebrate, with some living up to 500 years. The animal is just...
ANIMALS

