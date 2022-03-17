ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

DC comic ‘DMZ’ heads to HBO Max

wfla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy and Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay and...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ava DuVernay & Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Names Shaz Bennett As Final-Season Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Queen Sugar has a new boss to take the Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey executive produced drama to its conclusion later this year Shaz Bennett will serve as showrunner for the OWN series in its seventh and final season. Set to start production this month down in Louisiana, Queen Sugar is expected to premiere its last cycle this fall. “Shaz is a multi-hyphenate who has been a dream to collaborate with because she is kind, open, dedicated and about the work with no ego and all heart,” DuVernay told Deadline today of co-EP, writer...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend! And what better way to celebrate than to kick back in front of the TV with a new movie or TV show?. If you want to get stuck into a new series, there's the action-packed thriller Pieces of Her on Netflix, or animated superhero spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video, while US viewers can try Taika Waititi's new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Thing About Pam’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Renée Zellweger’s New Show?

NBC’s latest limited series will have true crime fans sitting on the edge of their seats. Based on a real life 2011 murder case, The Thing About Pam was originally the subject of a Dateline episode and eventually developed into an entire podcast series. Now, NBC is bringing the shocking elements of the case to screen as viewers get to watch two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger transform into an unrecognizable, potential serial killer.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies Leaving HBO Max (March 2022)

HBO Max may be the best streaming service for contemporary and classic blockbuster movies, but it's not immune from having stuff expire. Some great movies and TV shows are leaving HBO Max in March 2022. The titles departing from the streaming service on March 31 include classic movies and shows from many different decades. There's film noir from the 1940s, action from the 1980s, and sexy drama from a decade ago.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comic#Dmz#Academy Award
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Co-Creator Has No Desire to Return for Spinoff Series at HBO

HBO may be invested in the Game of Thrones universe with various spinoffs in the works, including the prequel series House of the Dragon, which is set to debut later this year, but Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss has no interest in being involved. Weiss recently told Entertainment Weekly that he and co-creator David Benioff do not plan to return to the franchise. Weiss explained that not only are they ready to move on to other projects, but they also never saw the spinoffs as being something they needed to be involved with.
TV SERIES
The Press

The Penguin series is coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has commissioned 'The Penguin' as a limited series. The series will star Colin Farrell as the titular villain following on from his star turn in the box office smash 'The Batman', with the show executive produced by the film's director Matt Reeves, alongside Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who will write and serve as showrunner.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘DMZ’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s New DC Comics’ Mini-Series Starring Rosario Dawson Debuts March 17 On HBO Max

Can anyone find hope among total desolation? One woman is on a quest to restore hers in DC’s “DMZ.” The limited series from producer and director Ava DuVernay brings to life the popular comic. For DuVernay, it acts as yet another crucial step into the already crowded streaming market. She’s pairing with “Westworld” executive producer Robert Patino to share this dystopian tale.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

TVLine Items: HBO Max's DMZ Trailer, Gotham Knights Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Rosario Dawson is on a desperate search in the first trailer for HBO Max’s DMZ, an adaptation of the DC comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Premiering with all four episodes on Thursday, March 17, the series is set during a second American civil war that leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) stars as fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost at the war’s onset. Meanwhile,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Announces New Series From 'Bridgerton' Studio

The next Netflix project from Shonda Rhimes is The Residence, an eight-episode series set at the White House. Rhimes' Shondaland is responsible for Netflix's Bridgerton, which returns for a second season later this month. Her latest hit for the streamer is the limited series Inventing Anna. Rhimes and longtime Shondaland...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

George R.R. Martin Offers Thoughts On ‘House Of The Dragon’ Footage, Teases Other ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs Across Live Action & Animation

Click here to read the full article. Fantasy writer George R.R. Martin took to his blog Wednesday to offer updates on his many Game of Thrones spinoff series, and books including the long-awaited The Winds of Winter, among other projects. He also shared his thoughts on early cuts of HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon, which he says is “coming soon.” “HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has wrapped in London and is now in post-production,” he wrote. “What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more.” Martin says he is developing GoT spinoff series across live-action and animation, for...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Rosario Dawson navigates a post-apocalyptic NYC in the first trailer for HBO Max series DMZ

Rosario Dawson stars as a desperate mother navigating a post-apocalyptic Manhattan in the first official trailer for upcoming dystopian thriller DMZ. Based on the DC Comics title of the same name by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, the HBO Max miniseries sees The Mandalorian actor play Alma Ortega, a New York City-based medic who inadvertently becomes a symbol of hope while trying to find her lost son during the Second American Civil War.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Starring Daniel Radcliffe Has Wrapped Filming

The saga can truly begin. Weird Al Yankovic took to Instagram to announce and celebrate the end of filming for his biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the wild, long haired, accordion playing musician, the feature will set out to tell the unbelievable story behind the extraordinary Yankovic’s life.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Rosario Dawson Searches For Her Son in HBO Max’s DMZ Trailer

HBO Max released the trailer for the upcoming series DMZ starring Rosario Dawson and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. The series, based on the 2005 Vertigo comic book by Brian Wood, is set in a dystopian future where a second U.S. Civil War has turned Manhattan into a demilitarized zone (DMZ), caught between the U.S. government and the secessionist Free States of America.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy