DC comic ‘DMZ’ heads to HBO Max

HBO may be invested in the Game of Thrones universe with various spinoffs in the works, including the prequel series House of the Dragon, which is set to debut later this year, but Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss has no interest in being involved. Weiss recently told Entertainment Weekly that he and co-creator David Benioff do not plan to return to the franchise. Weiss explained that not only are they ready to move on to other projects, but they also never saw the spinoffs as being something they needed to be involved with.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO