ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

AHA News: What Parents Can Do When Kids With Congenital Heart Defects Grow Up

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Akdn_0ei2pwRP00

THURSDAY, March 17, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- The moment when Susan Timmins learned her infant daughter had a critical heart defect is seared in her memory. "It was life-altering," she said. "Cataclysmic."

It also was just the beginning. Her daughter would need three heart surgeries before she was 3 years old. It was pioneering treatment in the mid-1980s, and it put the family in uncharted medical territory.

But it worked. And after a childhood filled with visits to the pediatric cardiologist, they found themselves in a new kind of uncharted territory when her daughter prepared to go away to college. Timmins had spent 18 years overseeing her daughter's care. How does a parent hand over such responsibility?

"It was clunky and bumpy at times," said Timmins, a restaurateur in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area who contributed to a new report about managing transition of care in people with congenital heart defects. "If we had had professional guidance, this would have been amazing."

The report, published Thursday as an American Heart Association scientific statement in its Journal of the American Heart Association, aims to help families in similar situations and updates best practices first spelled out a decade ago.

It's also a call for health care systems to invest in helping the growing number of adults with congenital heart issues, said Dr. Anitha John, who led the expert panel that wrote the statement.

"The support that we institute in their care during this time period can really help with maintaining lifelong health care," said John, medical director at the Washington Adult Congenital Heart Program at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Families play a vital role in the transition process.

"As part of the process, parents or caregivers need to change their role as the primary caregiver to the person that's in more of the supportive role. Someone who's still there to help, but not the person that's necessarily calling the shots," said John, who also is an associate professor of pediatrics at George Washington University.

The need for guidance has grown as the number of survivors has grown. Timmins, who sits on the board of the Adult Congenital Heart Association, said that when her daughter was treated initially, few people were thinking about the distant future.

"The surgeons themselves didn't expect these babies to live to adulthood," she said. So when those children became adults, medicine wasn't ready for them. The statement notes that in developed nations, adult survivors of congenital heart problems now outnumber children with the same conditions.

The statement describes several potential models for transition programs and recommends milestones in knowledge that young patients should reach as they age, from having a basic understanding of their condition to grasping how medical insurance works.

The statement emphasizes the need for flexible, individualized approaches, especially for patients who also have neurocognitive delays.

It also notes systemic issues affecting transition that need to be addressed. Overall, less than a third of the nearly 1.4 million adults living with congenital heart issues are getting specialized care. Part of the problem is access. The statement cites an estimate that half of the U.S. population lives more than an hour away from a reputable adult congenital heart defect center. Survivors who are uninsured, Hispanic or have a lower income are most likely to be affected.

Even among people with access, getting young adults who don't feel ill to focus on their health can be a challenge, John said, which is why it's important for health care professionals to talk to patients early. "They are going to have this the rest of their life, and they need to discuss with a doctor about who they should follow up with throughout their life."

The entire process, John said, is a family affair. It still is for Timmins and her daughter.

These days, Timmins' role is less as director of care than as a sounding board.

"She calls me her memory keeper. She has all her medical records, but she points out that she had all the surgeries before she was 3. She doesn't remember them."

With no expert guidance when her daughter moved away for college, Timmins said the two of them had to go by instinct. She had to learn how to phone in her own prescriptions and make her own appointments.

There were emotional challenges, too. Timmins had always been a fierce advocate for her daughter. When it was time to hand over responsibility, she faced the question of what to do with all that ferocity. "How do you let that go?"

Following her child's lead worked – giving guidance and support when needed, and letting go when she was ready to take charge, Timmins said. "But following your child's lead with professional support is ideal."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Michael Merschel

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Baby undergoes lifesaving heart surgery while in womb

A family is grateful after their son survived a rare and complex heart surgery while he was still in the womb. The last year has been an emotional rollercoaster for Samantha Custer and her husband Dave. They found out during an ultrasound at 25 weeks pregnant that their son, Rylan, would need life-saving surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Mother raises awareness after son is diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome

A mother is raising awareness about her one-year-old son’s rare genetic condition, uncombable hair syndrome.Katelyn Samples, from Georgia, first learned about uncombable hair syndrome in July 2021 after she received a message on Instagram from a follower who had seen a photo of her youngest son, Locklan.“At first I was like: ‘Oh my god, like, what is this?’” Samples told The Independent. “My biggest fear was that something was wrong with him, that maybe he was in pain with his hair.”When 17-month-old Locklan was born, the newborn had dark, baby hair. But, as his new hair grew in, it began...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Davenport Journal

Mother left her COVID-stricken baby in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours before the infant succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help

The 26-year-old mother reportedly left her COVID-ill 3-month-old baby son in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours without adult supervision or food or electricity. Doctors said the baby succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help. An autopsy determined that the infant died of Coronavirus complications. The mother said her son was congested and wheezing. He also had an old man dry cough and was trying to gasp for air. The mother reportedly tried to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.
DAVENPORT, IA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Bakersfield Channel

Doctors say toddler has rare and interesting condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome'

An adorable toddler in Georgia has been diagnosed with a rare type of hair that causes it to change drastically and become hard to brush or comb. 16-month-old Locklan Samples was born with jet-black hair similar to his mother's, but when he was 6 months old it changed dramatically to a "peach fuzz," Locklan's family told People magazine.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congenital Heart Defect#Aha#Child Health#Heart Surgeries#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

WHO forced to apologise for ‘ignorant’ Down Syndrome Facebook post

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an apology after sharing a Facebook post that appeared to bracket Down syndrome in with “birth defects”.The post, which has since been edited, included the syndrome on a list featuring conditions such as congenital heart defects, neural tube defects and haemoglobin disorders, writing that “Some birth defects can be prevented and treated with access to quality maternal and newborn care”.As explained by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Down (or Down’s) syndrome is in fact a genetic condition, not a birth defect, and manifests in many forms and to different extents.The result was...
HEALTH
The Atlantic

How the Pandemic Has Shaped Babies’ Development

Two years is a long time in any child’s life. It’s half of high school and most of middle school, time enough for a grade schooler to notch several inches on the kitchen doorframe and for toddlers to leap from first words to conversations. For the babies born in March 2020, just as the pandemic was declared, two years make up their whole lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

A Pregnancy That Would Not Result in Babies

At eight weeks pregnant, I found out the babies I was carrying were very sick with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, which is usually fatal to fetuses and can harm the person carrying the pregnancy. I attempted to save the pregnancy by consulting doctors from Maryland to Texas to California, but none knew how best to respond. My spouse and I didn’t expect the pregnancy to result in a baby or babies, so we had mentioned it to no one.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy