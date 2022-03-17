ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZEBEDEE Integrates Bipa to Make Bitcoin Rewards Extremely Accessible in Brazil

New integration illustrates the power of Bitcoin gaming to bridge global economies and foster greater financial inclusion for people around the world. Hoboken, NJ - March 17, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Gaming fintech ZEBEDEE today announced a new integration with Bipa, a Bitcoin Lightning exchange service for the Brazilian market. The integration...

