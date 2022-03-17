ZEBEDEE Integrates Bipa to Make Bitcoin Rewards Extremely Accessible in Brazil
4 days ago
New integration illustrates the power of Bitcoin gaming to bridge global economies and foster greater financial inclusion for people around the world. Hoboken, NJ - March 17, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Gaming fintech ZEBEDEE today announced a new integration with Bipa, a Bitcoin Lightning exchange service for the Brazilian market. The integration...
On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The hits are coming in fast and heavy for Russia’s oligarchs, and some of them might be coming up with creative ways to hold on to their wealth.
Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash." The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
Ocugen's expenses are rising and there looks to be no end in sight to its cash burn. The company raised money again in February and future dilution appears very likely. Ocugen's prospects of getting the FDA green light for its COVID-19 vaccine look bleak. You’re reading a free article with...
Two young indigenous brothers lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest for nearly four weeks miraculously survived by drinking only rainwater. They were rescued after they were found by a local tree cutter. The boys, 9-year-old Glauco and 7-year-old Gleison Ferreira, got lost on February 18 while they were trying to...
When we say Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, several characteristics immediately come to mind: electric car icon, technological advance, driver assistance system Autopilot, performance, computer on wheels, large screens, on-board intelligence… and high prices. So many qualities (or perceived as such) that are part of the brand's...
Catching you up on what you Need to Know on Mar 21, 2022, with updates on the Russian invasion in Ukraine, a Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 132 people crashed in China, Canadian Pacific rail workers on strike, another possible COVID surge, and the SEC's new climate rules for businesses.
A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee has had her visa application to come to the UK “terminated” due to an error by the Government for unknown reasons, her family have said.Anastasia Marunich applied to come to the UK along with five family members after they fled Cherkasy, on the banks of the Dnieper river in central Ukraine, two weeks ago.But her application – which was aided by her cousin Vitalina Clarke and her husband Callum Clarke – was “unable to be concluded” after she provided biometric data alongside her mother, cousins and aunts at a visa centre in Rzeszow, the largest city...
Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder. Dysregulated decision-making and affective processing have been implicated in patients with schizophrenia (SZ) and have significant impacts on their cognitive and social functions. However, little is known about how affective arousal influences reward-based decision-making in SZ. Taking advantage of a two-choice probabilistic gambling task and utilizing three facial expressions as affective primes (i.e., neutral, angry, and happy conditions) in each trial, we investigated how affective arousal influences reward-related choice based on behavioral, model fitting, and feedback-related negativity (FRN) data in 38 SZ and 26 healthy controls (CTRL). We also correlated our measurements with patients' symptom severity. Compared with the CTRL group, SZ expressed blunted responses to angry facial primes. They had lower total game scores and displayed more maladaptive choice strategies (i.e., less win-stay and more lose-shift) and errors in monitoring rewards. Model fitting results revealed that the SZ group had a higher learning rate and lower choice consistency, especially in the happy condition. Brain activity data further indicated that SZ had smaller amplitudes of FRN than their controls in the angry and happy conditions. Importantly, the SZ group exhibited attenuated affective influence on decision-making, and their impairments in decision-making were only correlated with their clinical symptoms in the angry condition. Our findings imply the affective processing is dysregulated in SZ and it is selectively involved in the regulation of choice strategies, choice behaviors, and FRN in SZ, which lead to impairments in reward-related decision-making, especially in the angry condition.
The U.S. government on Friday identified more than 85 Russian aircraft, including a dozen freighters, that have scurried back to Russia to escape sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine and warned that companies assisting such flights are subject to enforcement of secondary sanctions for violating export controls. In addition...
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni recently remarked that Russia’s war on Ukraine should be seen in the context of Moscow being the “center of gravity” for Eastern Europe. His son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was more forceful, declaring that most Africans “support Russia’s...
March 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces advancing on Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of its forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city, British military intelligence said on Monday. "Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv," the Ministry of Defence said. "Forces advancing...
The US is urging satellite communication providers to be on guard against potential hacking attempts after a cyber attack caused a major disruption over Viasat’s satellite network. The FBI and the US’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sent out the alert on Thursday, saying they were “aware of possible...
