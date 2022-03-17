Clauss, Nkunku receive 1st call-ups for French national team

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid will try to overcome the absence of Karim Benzema when it hosts fierce rival Barcelona and its revamped attack. A leg injury has ruled Benzema out of the game against a Barcelona side that is a full 15 points adrift in the Spanish league standings but eager to end a run of six straight “clásicos” without a victory. Benzema leads the competition with 22 goals. While Madrid will look to Vinícius Júnior to lead the attack without its top scorer, Barcelona will deploy a front line full of reinforcements from the January transfer market. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have combined for 12 goals since arriving at Camp Nou. Second-place Sevilla trails Madrid by 10 points before it hosts Real Sociedad. Sevilla must win and hope Barcelona beats Madrid to inject some life into the title race. Villarreal visits Cádiz after eliminating Juventus from the Champions League, Real Betis plays at Celta Betis, and relegation-threatened Mallorca is at Espanyol.

