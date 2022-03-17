ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

March 17 Afternoon Forecast

WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm and gusty weather expected Saturday. Increasing...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday

Much colder air has settled in after yesterday’s storm system has pulled east of town. We’ll start this morning in the 20s and 30s - much colder than the 76° we enjoyed yesterday afternoon! We’ll warm into the mid-40s, but this afternoon will see a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm towards the south side of the metro. Colder air continues to move in and we could see some of the rain change over to a winter mix and even snow by late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Accumulation of a dusting to 1.5″ is possible. If you have plans late tonight, there could be a few slick spots. We’ll be watching the winter weather closely and how it may impact Monday’s morning commute. Monday looks to be a brisk day, with temperatures struggling into the 30s with a stronger NW wind. Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Our next system looks to swing through on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain, maybe some snow and colder air for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Freeze Warning for Sunday morning as lows dip to the 20s

Sunday morning will start on the COLD side. Lows will drop to the 20s across the area tonight. This will place a Freeze Warning for the area until 10:00 am tomorrow morning. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to cover them. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, but...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post

After weekend of storms in Midwest, severe weather risk expands to East Coast

Residents of the Corn Belt and Mid-South are picking up the pieces after a weekend of violent weather, which claimed seven lives in Iowa and yielded more than three dozen reports of tornadoes. Now the severe weather threat is expanding east, encompassing the Appalachians and East Coast on Monday. Cities...
IOWA STATE
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDBJ7.com

Dry tonight, but rain chances increase Wednesday

Increasing clouds Wednesday leads to rain developing. Expect clear skies with temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s overnight. By Wednesday a southern system will move through the southeastern part of the U.S. This will bring clouds and rain chances back into the region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Some lingering showers are possible around lunchtime Thursday, but most should be dry. Higher rain totals will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals across the viewing area will be around 0.50-1 inch with isolated higher amounts possible.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A real winter chill in the air this morning as temperatures fell off into the single digits with wind chills near -10 at times. However, we will see a warming trend kick in today helping us to flip back to more Spring-like weather. It will still be chilly all day, but warmer than Friday. Winds will begin to crank up late this morning into the afternoon out of the southwest, gusting up to 30mph at times. That will help to kick-start our warm-up, with temperatures warming to around 44 in the metro. That still comes in below average, but more than 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will die down overnight, but it will not be quite as cold with lows near 30.
OMAHA, NE
WDBJ7.com

Warm Friday with another another front on the way

Rain possible Friday night into AM Sat. Skies clear out tonight allowing lows to fall into the 40s. Given moist surfaces, we could see patchy fog develop, especially over the Piedmont. FRIDAY. An upper level ridge builds in Friday with a strong southerly flow out in front of our next...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVCFOX

The Weekend Outlook: Spring officially begins Sunday!

A few showers and patchy fog through the overnight hours. Temperatures remaining in the lower 50s. Saturday looks cloudy, drier and cool with highs in the mid/upper 50s. A bit chilly Saturday Night with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid/upper 30s. SUNSHINE FOR THE FIRST DAY OF...
ENVIRONMENT
Hudson Valley Post

Forecasters Eye Powerful Winter Storm That Will Impact the Hudson Valley This Weekend

Winter doesn't appear to be done just yet. After a fairly quiet season, a steady snowfall spread across many parts of the Hudson Valley Wednesday, bringing slushy accumulations. But while warmer weather is expected the next few days heading into the weekend, forecasters are watching a powerful storm system that is expected to explode over the Northeast by Saturday. Some meteorologists are saying the approaching storm could become what is known as a bomb cyclone, which is a rapid deepening of low pressure (minimum surface pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less).
HUDSON, NY
AccuWeather

More than 40 million at risk for severe storms Monday

Severe weather proved to be deadly and dangerous this past weekend as thunderstorms slammed parts of Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri and even Wisconsin with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. While tornadoes are not forecast to be a widespread impact into Monday night, AccuWeather forecasters are carefully watching the next round of...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy