March 17 Afternoon Forecast

Much colder air has settled in after yesterday’s storm system has pulled east of town. We’ll start this morning in the 20s and 30s - much colder than the 76° we enjoyed yesterday afternoon! We’ll warm into the mid-40s, but this afternoon will see a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm towards the south side of the metro. Colder air continues to move in and we could see some of the rain change over to a winter mix and even snow by late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Accumulation of a dusting to 1.5″ is possible. If you have plans late tonight, there could be a few slick spots. We’ll be watching the winter weather closely and how it may impact Monday’s morning commute. Monday looks to be a brisk day, with temperatures struggling into the 30s with a stronger NW wind. Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Our next system looks to swing through on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain, maybe some snow and colder air for Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO