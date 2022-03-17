Shadow: Prepare for the bugs that come with spring fun

With all of the development in cordless tools lately, you could get the impression that gas-engine outdoor power equipment is going the way of the dinosaur. Nothing could be further from the truth. A case in point is the Stihl MS 181 C-BE, a great little 31.8-cc gas chainsaw that’s the ideal helper as you go about your spring yard cleanup, such as cutting up fallen branches downed by late-winter wind gusts. And if you’re considering a landscape overhaul, such as felling trees that are too near to the house or removing overgrown shrubs, the MS 181 C-BE is a perfect choice. It’s one of the most capable saws we’ve tested and know of for such small jobs.

