Shadow: Prepare for the bugs that come with spring fun

By DAVE SHADOW
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

The sun shining on a couple of garage doors caused a hatch of spring bugs a couple of days ago, reminding me of some of the preparations that we should be taking for the upcoming spring. I have yet to get all my fruit trees trimmed and the broken...

Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
96.1 The Breeze

12 Bugs We’re Guaranteed To See This Spring In WNY

Spring is an amazing time of year in WNY. The weather gets warm, the snow melts and we get ready for summer. But with spring...come the bugs!. It really is a bittersweet moment when things begin to warm up here. We get great weather, which means we start getting outside more. And the more we're outside, the more likely we are to run into all the bugs that also call Western New York home.
ANIMALS
Voice of America

When Planning Spring Garden, Think About Next Winter’s Too

As winter comes to an end, gardeners in northern parts of the world look for signs of life. They look for plants that are growing from roots that were planted in autumn. Many gardeners are looking for the return of leaves to many of their trees. By planning, people can...
GARDENING
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
KING-5

It's time to prune those shrubs for spring!

After a long winter, there is an amazing amount of pruning to do. When to prune shrubs is determined by when they bloom. Shrubs that bloom in summer, anytime from June on, such as roses and hydrangeas should be pruned in early March. Spring blooming shrubs such as rhodies and camellias should be pruned after flowering is over, but as soon as possible after the flowers fade.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This Tropical Plant Is This Summer’s Gardening Must-Have, According to Experts

If you’re looking to add some new life to your plant collection, whether indoors or outdoors, here’s an option that’s only gaining in popularity. According to experts, this summer’s most popular houseplant will be the bird of paradise, a tropical plant with unique flowers that could easily be mistaken for, as the name implies, a bird.
GARDENING
San Bernardino County Sun

5 things to do in the garden this week: Get planting those vegetables

Editor’s note: Readers have missed the 5 garden tips that our late colleague Jack Christensen used to provide, and so the tips are returning courtesy of our long-running columnist Joshua Siskin. Here are 5 things to do in the garden this week:. 1. Plant your vegetable garden now. It’s...
GARDENING
Cape Gazette

From seed to bouquet, grow your own flowers for cutting

You don’t need a lot of space or a big budget to grow and enjoy garden-fresh bouquets. Just fill a few vacant spaces, add an extra row in garden beds or fill a container with easy-care flowers started from seeds. You’ll jump-start the season and enjoy earlier blooms by...
GARDENING
Surfline

Spring Arrives on the East Coast on a Warm, Fun Note

Low-pressure forms midweek, lifts up the coast and exits on Friday. Fun-size surf and decent conditions left in the storm’s wake. Best surf for the Outer Banks on Thursday, Northeast on Friday. Now halfway through March, we’re transitioning seasons, and the odds of scoring a macking, East Coast swell...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Mechanics

Why This Stihl Chainsaw is the Perfect Tool for Spring Yard Cleanup

With all of the development in cordless tools lately, you could get the impression that gas-engine outdoor power equipment is going the way of the dinosaur. Nothing could be further from the truth. A case in point is the Stihl MS 181 C-BE, a great little 31.8-cc gas chainsaw that’s the ideal helper as you go about your spring yard cleanup, such as cutting up fallen branches downed by late-winter wind gusts. And if you’re considering a landscape overhaul, such as felling trees that are too near to the house or removing overgrown shrubs, the MS 181 C-BE is a perfect choice. It’s one of the most capable saws we’ve tested and know of for such small jobs.
CARS
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: How to prevent pilling on flannel sheets

There are a few things as comforting as slipping between super soft, comfy flannel sheets on a cold winter night. But not all flannel is created equal. The problem with flannel and other raised fiber fabrics like fleece and knits is the heartbreak of "pills" -- those little raised balls that develop, creating a lumpy surface.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
ENVIRONMENT

