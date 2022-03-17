ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Jussie Smollett's six days in jail

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJussie Smollett was released from jail...

herald-review.com

Page Six

Inside Jussie Smollett’s terrifying new prison home

Jussie Smollett’s new digs are actually pretty terrifying — as one would expect from a prison. The Cook County Jail where the “Empire” actor will spend the next 150 days has faced hundreds of lawsuits over the years, with inmates alleging overcrowding, violent treatment and not enough protection against other inmates. In the past few months alone, a person behind bars accused the jail of forcing him to share a cell with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. And in a different lawsuit filed earlier this year that was obtained by The Post, another inmate accused corrections officers of using “excessive...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jussie Smollett LEAVES Chicago jail flanked by bodyguards just six days after he was sentenced to 150 days for faking hate crime: Judge ruled he should remain free during appeal and set bond at $150,000

Disgraced 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has been released from jail after just six days behind bars so he can appeal his conviction for faking a hate crime - with his lawyer saying the 39-year-old was refusing food behind bars, and had 'nearly given up'. Smollett did not speak as he...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

50 Cent Trolls Jussie Smollett After Courtroom Outburst

Rapper 50 Cent has been trolling former Empire star Jussie Smollett after he was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail. In 2019, the actor claimed that he was the victim of an anti-Black, anti-gay hate crime. He told investigators that two men had two men attacked him, yelling slurs and had poured bleach on him as they put a noose around his neck. But jurors found that this was a false report and that he had actually paid brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the whole thing.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Outburst During Sentencing

The Jussie Smollett saga seemingly came to an end on Thursday when he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, which is included in the 30-month federal probationary term he must serve. It all stems from a police report where he claimed that he was attacked by Trump supporters, who yelled 'MAGA' and racial slurs in his direction after tying a noose around his neck.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jurnee Smollett Calls For Cook County To “#FreeJussie” Following Brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday Sentencing

Click here to read the full article. Actress Jurnee Smollett has called for Cook County to “#FreeJussie” on the heels of her brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday sentencing to 150 days in jail for staging a fake hate crime back in 2019. “Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent,” the younger Smollett wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople.” Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s incarceration for the Chicago incident, which saw him file false police reports, comes as...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WBEZ

A judge denies a motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett’s conviction

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday. Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Osundairo Brothers

The Jussie Smollett saga continues. According to Rolling Stone, the actor’s lawyer has filed a defamation lawsuit against brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo—key witnesses in Smollett’s hate crime hoax trial. Defense attorney Mark Geragos claims the Osundairo were guilty of “malicious prosecution,” as they falsely accused him of making untrue claims about their involvement in the alleged stunt.
CELEBRITIES
Herald & Review

Decatur man goes to prison for 3 years on gun charge

DECATUR — Malik J. Williams, the Decatur man who brought a gun to an argument with his girlfriend and frightened her by firing it, has been sent to prison for three years. Williams, 21, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 8 and pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number. The plea was part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw the dismissal of additional charges accusing Williams of the reckless discharge of a gun and two counts of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man denies trying to beat neighbor to death

DECATUR — Ethan J. Dickerson, the 19-year-old Decatur man prosecutors accuse of trying to beat a neighbor to death because the neighbor is gay, appeared in court Wednesday denying a charge of attempted murder. Dickerson told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that he was also pleading not...
DECATUR, IL

