PHOTOS: Jussie Smollett's six days in jail

DECATUR — Malik J. Williams, the Decatur man who brought a gun to an argument with his girlfriend and frightened her by firing it, has been sent to prison for three years. Williams, 21, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 8 and pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number. The plea was part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw the dismissal of additional charges accusing Williams of the reckless discharge of a gun and two counts of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
