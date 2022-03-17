Semi-supervised generative and discriminative adversarial learning for motor imagery-based brain"“computer interface

The aim of this study was to investigate differences between usual and complex gait motor imagery (MI) task in healthy subjects using high-density electroencephalography (hdEEG) with a MI protocol. We characterized the spatial distribution of Î±- and Î²-bands oscillations extracted from hdEEG signals recorded during MI of usual walking (UW) and walking by avoiding an obstacle (Dual-Task, DT). We applied a source localization algorithm to brain regions selected from a large cortical-subcortical network, and then we analyzed Î± and Î² bands Event-Related Desynchronizations (ERDs). Nineteen healthy subjects visually imagined walking on a path with (DT) and without (UW) obstacles. Results showed in both gait MI tasks, Î±- and Î²-band ERDs in a large cortical-subcortical network encompassing mostly frontal and parietal regions. In most of the regions, we found Î±- and Î²-band ERDs in the DT compared with the UW condition. Finally, in the Î² band, significant correlations emerged between ERDs and scores in imagery ability tests. Overall we detected MI gait-related Î±- and Î²-band oscillations in cortical and subcortical areas and significant differences between UW and DT MI conditions. A better understanding of gait neural correlates may lead to a better knowledge of pathophysiology of gait disturbances in neurological diseases.

