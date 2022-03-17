ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Semi-supervised generative and discriminative adversarial learning for motor imagery-based brain"“computer interface

By Wonjun Ko
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvolutional neural networks (CNNs), which can recognize structural/configuration patterns in data with different architectures, have been studied for feature extraction. However, challenges remain regarding leveraging advanced deep learning methods in BCIs. We focus on problems of small-sized training samples and interpretability of the learned parameters and leverages a semi-supervised generative and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Neural oscillations during motor imagery of complex gait: an HdEEG study

The aim of this study was to investigate differences between usual and complex gait motor imagery (MI) task in healthy subjects using high-density electroencephalography (hdEEG) with a MI protocol. We characterized the spatial distribution of Î±- and Î²-bands oscillations extracted from hdEEG signals recorded during MI of usual walking (UW) and walking by avoiding an obstacle (Dual-Task, DT). We applied a source localization algorithm to brain regions selected from a large cortical-subcortical network, and then we analyzed Î± and Î² bands Event-Related Desynchronizations (ERDs). Nineteen healthy subjects visually imagined walking on a path with (DT) and without (UW) obstacles. Results showed in both gait MI tasks, Î±- and Î²-band ERDs in a large cortical-subcortical network encompassing mostly frontal and parietal regions. In most of the regions, we found Î±- and Î²-band ERDs in the DT compared with the UW condition. Finally, in the Î² band, significant correlations emerged between ERDs and scores in imagery ability tests. Overall we detected MI gait-related Î±- and Î²-band oscillations in cortical and subcortical areas and significant differences between UW and DT MI conditions. A better understanding of gait neural correlates may lead to a better knowledge of pathophysiology of gait disturbances in neurological diseases.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

How brain-computer interfaces are turning thoughts into text

Facebook (as it was then known, before it entered the Metaverse) made headlines when it started funding brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, searching for a way to allow users to create text just by thinking it. Facebook was interested in creating a new way of interacting with technology – a system where a user could simply imagine speaking, and a device would turn those electrical impulses into text.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Interpretable machine learning for knowledge generation in heterogeneous catalysis

Most applications of machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis thus far have used black-box models to predict computable physical properties (descriptors), such as adsorption or formation energies, that can be related to catalytic performance (that is, activity or stability). Extracting meaningful physical insights from these black-box models has proved challenging, as the internal logic of these black-box models is not readily interpretable due to their high degree of complexity. Interpretable machine learning methods that merge the predictive capacity of black-box models with the physical interpretability of physics-based models offer an alternative to black-box models. In this Perspective, we discuss the various interpretable machine learning methods available to catalysis researchers, highlight the potential of interpretable machine learning to accelerate hypothesis formation and knowledge generation, and outline critical challenges and opportunities for interpretable machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semi Supervised Learning#Brain Science#Brain Research#Deep Learning#Convolutional#Eeg#Cnn
MedicalXpress

A new brain-computer interface with a flexible backing

Engineering researchers have invented an advanced brain-computer interface with a flexible and moldable backing and penetrating microneedles. Adding a flexible backing to this kind of brain-computer interface allows the device to more evenly conform to the brain's complex curved surface and to more uniformly distribute the microneedles that pierce the cortex. The microneedles, which are 10 times thinner than the human hair, protrude from the flexible backing, penetrate the surface of the brain tissue without piercing surface venules, and record signals from nearby nerve cells evenly across a wide area of the cortex.
ENGINEERING
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy