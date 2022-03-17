ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Force-enhanced biophysical connectivity of platelet Î²3 integrin signaling through Talin is predicted by steered molecular dynamics simulations

By Shuixiu Su
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatelet Î²3-integrin signaling through Talin is crucial in platelet transmembrane signaling, activation, adhesion, spreading and aggregation, and remains unclear in mechano-microenvironments. In order to examine Talin-Î²3 integrin biophysical connectivity, a series of "ramp-clamp" steered molecular dynamics (SMD) simulations were performed on complex of F3 domain of Talin and cytoplasmic tail of...

Nature.com

Clock-modified mesenchymal stromal cells therapy rescues molecular circadian oscillation and age-related bone loss via miR142-3p/Bmal1/YAP signaling axis

Age-related bone loss and disease strongly affect the quality of life of the elderly population. Cellular circadian rhythms have been reported to regulate bone aging, and micro RNAs (miRNAs) play crucial posttranscriptional regulatory roles in the peripheral clock network. Proliferation capability, osteogenic lineage commitment, senescence-associated secreted phenotype (SASP) and circadian oscillation of clock genes under osteogenic condition were assessed in bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells (BMSCs) from young adult and aged adult mice. miRNAs targeting the core clock gene brain and muscle arntl-like protein 1 (Bmal1) were screened and verified in young and old BMSCs with RT-qPCR and Western Blot analysis. ChIP-seq and RNA-seq datasets were mined to define the downstream mechanism and gain- and loss-of-function genetic experiments were performed to confirm the hypothesis. To compare the therapeutic effect of these clock-engineered BMSCs, SASP and osteogenic capability of Bmal1-overexpressing and miR-142-3p-inhibited BMSCs were investigated in vitro and transplanted into bone defects and femur cavities of aged mice. Aged BMSCs displayed an abolished circadian rhythm, impaired self-renewal capability and decreased osteoblast differentiation. miR-142-3p was elevated with aging, which downregulated Bmal1 and diminished the osteogenic potential of BMSCs. In addition, Bmal1 inhibited YAP expression to promote BMSCs osteogenesis, which was independent from the activation of Hippo signaling pathway. Overexpression of Bmal1 or inhibition of miR-142-3p rescued the molecular temporal rhythm and osteoblast differentiation ex vivo. Cell-based circadian therapy showed improved bone formation and higher turnover levels in vivo. This study demonstrates that transcriptional and post-transcriptional level clock-modified BMSCs rescued circadian oscillation and age-related bone loss via miR-142-3p/Bmal1/YAP signaling axis. These data provide promising clinical prospects of circadian-mediated stromal cell-based therapy and bone tissue regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrasound-guided needle positioning for nodal dynamic contrast-enhanced MR lymphangiography

The aim of the study was to assess injection needle positioning for contrast-enhanced MR-lymphangiography (MRL) by ultrasound-guided injection of saline-solution. 80 patients (33 male, mean age 43.1Â years) were referred for MRL. The injection needle position was assessed by injection of saline-solution. Consecutive lymph node distension was observed on sonography followed by MRL. Transpedal MRL was performed when no inguinal lymph nodes could be identified. The inguinal lymph node detection rate was recorded. MR-lymphangiograms were assessed regarding primary (i.e. enhancement of draining lymph vessels) and secondary technical success (i.e. lymph vessel enhancement after repositioning of the needle). MRL was considered as clinically successful if enhancement of the central lymphatic system and/or a lymphatic pathologies were observed. For a total of 92 MRLs 177 groins were evaluated sonographically. In 171/177 groins (96.6%) lymph nodes were identified. After needle placement lymph node distension was observed in 171/171 cases (100%) on saline injection. MR-contrast injection demonstrated enhancement of draining lymph vessels in 163/171 cases (95.3%). In 6/171 cases (3.5%) in-bore needle retraction lead to lymphatic enhancement. In one patient [2/171 nodes (1.1%)] no lymphatic enhancement was seen despite repeated needle repositioning. Overall contrast application was technically successful in 169/171 cases (98.8%). In the 6 groins in which no nodes were identifiable, transpedal MRL was successful. So overall 91/92 MRLs (98.9%) were clinically successful. No complications were recorded. Confirmation of the needle position for nodal MRL by sonographically controlled saline injection is a reliable technique with a high success rate of MRL.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Accurate determination of protein:ligand standard binding free energies from molecular dynamics simulations

Designing a reliable computational methodology to calculate protein:ligand standard binding free energies is extremely challenging. The large change in configurational enthalpy and entropy that accompanies the association of ligand and protein is notoriously difficult to capture in naive brute-force simulations. Addressing this issue, the present protocol rests upon a rigorous statistical mechanical framework for the determination of protein:ligand binding affinities together with the comprehensive Binding Free-Energy Estimator 2 (BFEE2) application software. With the knowledge of the bound state, available from experiments or docking, application of the BFEE2 protocol with a reliable force field supplies in a matter of days standard binding free energies within chemical accuracy, for a broad range of protein:ligand complexes. Limiting undesirable human intervention, BFEE2 assists the end user in preparing all the necessary input files and performing the post-treatment of the simulations towards the final estimate of the binding affinity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Phys.org

Defective molecular signaling in plants helps them survive in a salty medium

Genetic mutations that almost completely disrupt a natural molecular signaling system in plants can confer the surprising benefit of making the plants more tolerant to high salt levels, a RIKEN-led team has found. This discovery could help to develop new strategies for enabling crop plants to thrive in regions of high salinity, which is a growing problem in many places in the world.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

cAMP and c-di-GMP synergistically support biofilm maintenance through the direct interaction of their effectors

Nucleotide second messengers, such as cAMP and c-di-GMP, regulate many physiological processes in bacteria, including biofilm formation. There is evidence of cross-talk between pathways mediated by c-di-GMP and those mediated by the cAMP receptor protein (CRP), but the mechanisms are often unclear. Here, we show that cAMP-CRP modulates biofilm maintenance in Shewanella putrefaciens not only via its known effects on gene transcription, but also through direct interaction with a putative c-di-GMP effector on the inner membrane, BpfD. Binding of cAMP-CRP to BpfD enhances the known interaction of BpfD with protease BpfG, which prevents proteolytic processing and release of a cell surface-associated adhesin, BpfA, thus contributing to biofilm maintenance. Our results provide evidence of cross-talk between cAMP and c-di-GMP pathways through direct interaction of their effectors, and indicate that cAMP-CRP can play regulatory roles at the post-translational level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Understanding the functional role of membrane confinements in TNF-mediated signaling by multiscale simulations

The interaction between TNFÎ± and TNFR1 is essential in maintaining tissue development and immune responses. While TNFR1 is a cell surface receptor, TNFÎ± exists in both soluble and membrane-bound forms. Interestingly, it was found that the activation of TNFR1-mediated signaling pathways is preferentially through the soluble form of TNFÎ±, which can also induce the clustering of TNFR1 on plasma membrane of living cells. We developed a multiscale simulation framework to compare receptor clustering induced by soluble and membrane-bound ligands. Comparing with the freely diffusive soluble ligands, we hypothesize that the conformational dynamics of membrane-bound ligands are restricted, which affects the clustering of ligand-receptor complexes at cell-cell interfaces. Our simulation revealed that only small clusters can form if TNFÎ± is bound on cell surface. In contrast, the clustering triggered by soluble TNFÎ± is more dynamic, and the size of clusters is statistically larger. We therefore demonstrated the impact of membrane-bound ligand on dynamics of receptor clustering. Moreover, considering that larger TNFÎ±-TNFR1 clusters is more likely to provide spatial platform for downstream signaling pathway, our studies offer new mechanistic insights about why the activation of TNFR1-mediated signaling pathways is not preferred by membrane-bound form of TNFÎ±.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High Charlson Comorbidity Index Score is associated with early fracture-related complication for internal fixation of neck of femur fractures

The incidence of geriatric hip fractures continues to rise in our aging population and has become a major public health concern globally. The primary outcome of this study was to determine whether Age-adjusted Charlson Comorbidity Index (ACCI) is associated with increased fracture-related complications in neck of femur fractures treated by internal fixation. This was a cohort study between January 2014 to June 2018. All patients"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years old with an acute neck of femur fracture after low-energy trauma fixed with cannulated hip screws were included and followed-up for 1Â year at a tertiary centre. Primary outcome was to determine whether ACCI was associated with increased fracture-related complications. Secondary outcomes were revision rate, mortality, and function after surgery. Further analysis were performed within a "younger" group (age 50"“65) and "elder" group (age"‰>"‰65), as displaced fractures (Garden Type III/IV) were in "younger" group. 233 hip fractures (68 males; 165 females) with a mean age of 73.04"‰Â±"‰12.89 were included in the study. Surgical outcomes showed that the complication rate of hip screw fixation for all patients was 21.5% (50 patients) at 1Â year. ACCI was significantly higher in all patients with complications (p"‰="‰0.000). Analysis within "younger" (p"‰="‰0.000) and "elder" groups (p"‰="‰0.006) both showed significance. Stepwise logistic regression modelling showed ACCI had positive correlation with complications with ACCI"‰="‰6 (OR 4.27, p"‰="‰0.02). R2 values were comparatively better after controlled by Garden Type III/IV at ACCI"‰="‰4 (OR 6.42 (1.70, 24.25), p"‰="‰0.01). The authors recommend that for patients with a Garden Type I/II and ACCI"‰â‰¥"‰6 or a Garden Type III/IV and ACCI"‰â‰¥"‰4, a direct arthroplasty surgery should be considered.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

BMP-7 ameliorates partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition by restoring SnoN protein level via Smad1/5 pathway in diabetic kidney disease

Tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) is involved in the development of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Transforming growth factor Î²1 (TGF-Î²1) is involved in the extensive fibrosis of renal tissue by facilitating the partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), increasing the synthesis of extracellular matrix (ECM), inhibiting degradation, inducing apoptosis of renal parenchyma cells, and activating renal interstitial fibroblasts and inflammatory cells. Recent studies indicated that bone morphogenetic protein-7 (BMP-7) upregulated the expression of endogenous SnoN against renal TIF induced by TGF-Î²1 or hyperglycemia. Nevertheless, the mechanisms underlying the BMP-7-mediated restoration of SnoN protein level remains elusive. The present study demonstrated the increased expression of BMP-7 in diabetic mellitus (DM) mice by hydrodynamic tail vein injection of overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid, which attenuated the effects of DM on kidney in mice. Partial tubular EMT and the accumulation of Collagen-III were resisted in DM mice that received overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid. Similar in vivo results showed that BMP-7 was competent to alleviate NRK-52E cells undergoing partial EMT in a high-glucose milieu. Furthermore, exogenous BMP-7 activated the Smad1/5 pathway to promote gene transcription of SnoN and intervened ubiquitination of SnoN; both effects repaired the SnoN protein level in renal tubular cells and kidney tissues of DM mice. Therefore, these findings suggested that BMP-7 could upregulate SnoN mRNA and protein levels by activating the classical Smad1/5 pathway to refrain from the partial EMT of renal tubular epithelial cells and the deposition of ECM in DKD-induced renal fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

