Browns are out of the running for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

By Mark Lane
By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have dropped out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, the Browns have been informed that they are not among the final teams on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s short list. As a result, the Browns will redirect their focus on Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback going forward.

With the Browns no longer part of the conversations for Watson, the two teams that are leading the trade discussions are the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. Both NFC South clubs have had their leadership meet with Watson, although the Saints appear to be the team that is making the most headway with the three-time Pro Bowler.

General manager Nick Caserio’s starting point for any trade package with Watson includes three first-round picks. The only other team interested in Watson at this stage of the discussions are the Carolina Panthers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams trade WR Robert Woods to Titans for draft pick

The Los Angeles Rams made some room among their wide receiver stable on Saturday as they dealt Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans for a draft pick. The move was almost expected after the Super Bowl champions signed Allen Robinson as a free agent earlier in the week. Either Woods or another free agent, Odell Beckham Jr., figured to be moved.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

