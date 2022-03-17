Breaking down the RB Dare Ogunbowale contract with the Texans

The Houston Texans address their running back situation with a free agency signing.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans inked former Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year contract worth $3 million.

The contract includes $550,000 guaranteed with a $300,000 signing bonus. Ogunbowale’s salaries are $1.1 million with $250,000 guaranteed. The running back also gets up to $200,000 per game active roster bonuses annually with up to $300,000 in playtime incentives.

Ogunbowale is on his second stint with the Texans. In 2017, the Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent for rookie minicamp. Ogunbowale was cut by the end of preseason and ended up on the practice squad through the first quarter of that season. After being cut from the practice squad, Ogunbowale waited a month before landing on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. That December, he was released from Tampa Bay and signed with Washington’s practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in Week 16.