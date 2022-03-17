ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking down the RB Dare Ogunbowale contract with the Texans

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMdI0_0ei2mNWb00

The Houston Texans address their running back situation with a free agency signing.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans inked former Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year contract worth $3 million.

The contract includes $550,000 guaranteed with a $300,000 signing bonus. Ogunbowale’s salaries are $1.1 million with $250,000 guaranteed. The running back also gets up to $200,000 per game active roster bonuses annually with up to $300,000 in playtime incentives.

Ogunbowale is on his second stint with the Texans. In 2017, the Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent for rookie minicamp. Ogunbowale was cut by the end of preseason and ended up on the practice squad through the first quarter of that season. After being cut from the practice squad, Ogunbowale waited a month before landing on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. That December, he was released from Tampa Bay and signed with Washington’s practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in Week 16.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Cleveland.com

Social media reacts to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A day after reports came out that the Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, the Browns acquired the embattled Texans quarterback on Friday. The deal has the Browns sending three first-round picks as part of the package, and they also signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#Breaking Down#American Football#The Pro Football Network
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Texans’ bold QB decision after trading Deshaun Watson

After trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the next task for the Houston Texans is to address their QB situation. However, according to reports, there isn’t a lot of decision to make in that regard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are expected to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Add Veteran Quarterback After Deshaun Watson Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns made two very interesting quarterback moves. The Browns traded backup quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick, according to multiple reports. Just a few minutes later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Browns added another quarterback to the roster. According...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the terms of Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater's contract

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told the media that they were looking for a veteran backup during free agency. They found one on the first day of the legal tampering period, as the Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal with former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater that would pay him $6.5 million. The deal was officially announced after the start of the new league year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saint Joseph's sophomore Jordan Hall to hire agent and enter NBA draft

Saint Joseph’s sophomore Jordan Hall on Friday announced he will hire an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Hall led the Hawks in scoring this season after averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 30 games. He set a program record for career assists per game (5.7) and had the second-most double-digit assist games with five.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy