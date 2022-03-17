ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Eastside Golf Highlights Its Cut and Sew Pieces for SS22 Delivery

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter delivering an impressive round of collaborations — one being a collection that benefitted The Morehouse College Golf Team — Eastside Golf returns with a fresh delivery of apparel for its Spring 2022 collection. The latest collection...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike's FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of "Black" and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel.
APPAREL
WEHOville.com

Customers brawl over Supreme merchandise in NYC

As West Hollywood braces for the opening of Supreme, customers waiting in line for new items from the streetwear brand's collaboration with Burberry erupted into a brawl Thursday in New York City. The fight happened at Burberry's Manhattan location as the luxury store debuted its Burberry x Supreme Spring...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thesource.com

Nike Reveals 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection

Nike has revealed the 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle collection. The line of sneakers upholds a collaboration between Nike and the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, which has raised over $30 million for the facility and given over 100 patients the opportunity to design their own sneakers. The 17th collection is headlined...
APPAREL
Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks.
APPAREL
Dua Lipa unveils her latest collaboration with Puma with her latest Instagram post. The "Don't Start Now" singer shared a photoset to the platform that showed her modeling the newest sneaker silhouettes from her impending collection drop with the sportswear behemoth. Although there was no distinct outfit, Lipa did wear a pair of purple track pants in the photoset. She posed inside of a giant Puma bag that featured the brand's name etched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The "Habit" actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall '22 runway show. Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Shop at Nordstrom for Basics and Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These New Styles

Okay, the truth is that I shop at Nordstrom for a range of products when I am looking to add a few fresh pieces to my wardrobe. But I'd say the main categories I hit up first would have to be basics and shoes. I mean, come on. The Nordstrom shoe department? Epic. I recently mixed these Nordstrom pieces into my offering, so I thought I'd bring you an edit of other basics and shoes I'm into.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin"

Building on early looks, we now have official imagery of the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin." Reimaging Jordan Brand's court classic, the shoe is centered around a mix of "Muslin/University Red/Cement Grey/Sail" with a canvas construction. The Air Jordan 3 "Muslin" features uppers constructed of off...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Chanel Goes All-In on Tweed With a Prep-School Chic Fall 2022 Collection

Of all the well-established design codes Gabrielle Chanel created for her brand, tweed is undoubtedly the best known. Sure, there is the quilting of the 2.55 bag, traditionally done in a textured black caviar leather. Or the many iterations of the camelia flower, found on everything from elaborate diamond-encrusted high jewelry to a simple satin lapel bloom. During her time building the label that would become one of modern fashion's most important, Chanel also used elements of wheat (a symbol of wealth), the stars, and lions (the designer was a Leo) in her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Reebok Reserve Returns with a Trio of Classic Leather 1983 Vintage Colorways

Reebok has been around for an impressive 64 years now, and throughout the decades of its lifespan, the sportswear company has brought many iconic footwear silhouettes into fruition. In 2021, the British sportswear imprint launched a new initiative entitled "Reserve" which is was designed to shine a light on some of its key footwear players over the years but through a more elevated lens. Expansion is occurring for this collection this year, and it's starting with the Classic Leather 1983 Vintage.
APPAREL
InsideHook

EBay, Of All Places, Is the Best Place to Cop Your First Designer Bag

There's no question about it: the perfect designer bag is hard to find. And it's harder still if you aren't a seasoned luxury connoisseur; with the amount of fakes floating around and monstrous price tags on new retail, it's a daunting task indeed. But, per the tenth commandment (or was that the first amendment?), swagging out comes before all, and, as runway look after runway look demonstrated during the most recent fashion weeks, a key component for the elite dresser is undoubtedly a tasteful carry-all. From the largest monogrammed duffle to the smallest calfskin cardholder, a luxury leather bag tops our accessory list every time.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Richardson Presents Hemp Fabric Pieces for SS22 Drop 2

Richardson has returned with a second drop for the Spring/Summer 2022 season and this time the collection focuses on hemp fabric. The new offering features an array of classic pieces like jackets, pants and more that have been crafted from 100% hemp fabrics for durability and breathability. The collection's focal outerwear offering is the Hemp Haynes Jacket in olive green with a ribbed cuff, quilted lining, inside chest pocket and a brown corduroy collar. Complimenting the natural-toned piece are the matching Hemp Work Pants with a hammer loop, zip stash pockets and a zip fly. The two pieces also come in black for a sleek alternative.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace returns with the seventh instalment of its Spring 2022 collection this week, following its recent capsule which paid homage to the career of Sir Elton John. Focused on providing a smooth wardrobe transition from winter to spring, this season sees limited outerwear arrive lightweight and packable, with breathable shirts, mesh shorts and layered jackets high on the agenda. This week's drop continues in much the same vein, as two short-sleeved shirts with an all-over print are introduced, alongside two long-sleeved check shirts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

NemeN Extends Research in Dyeing Program For SS22

For Spring/Summer 2022, NemeN continues to push forward with its R'N'D (Research in Dyeing) programme by combining experimental lysergic color expressions with advanced flocking techniques. The Italian label — which has become renowned for its innovative dyeing processes — explores jungle acid tie-dyes, neon sprays and tangy dip-dyes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Working Class Heroes Highlights Best Stüssy SS22 Pieces

After spotlighting its favorite seasonal Universal Works pieces in its local countryside, Working Class Heroes returns to less trodden paths to showcase Stüssy's latest collection, which dropped at the UK retailer towards the end of last month. Based in the South Lakeland district of Cumbria, Working Class Heroes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky's Latest AWGE x Mercedes-Benz Capsule Is Available Exclusively Through PacSun

Outside of the music box, A$AP Rocky is known to take on a sizable amount of initiatives in the creative and fashion fields, and his latest to be officially unveiled is his AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collection. The Harlem-born rapper has released this new range exclusively through PacSun — the retail chain and brand in which he currently holds the position of Guest Artistic Director.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

A Kind of Guise Presents Its SS22 Eyewear Collection

German label A Kind of Guise has followed up its Spring/Summer 2022 collection by unveiling its seasonal eyewear capsule. All of the pieces were crafted in Germany, before being tested in the Colombian sun, continuing the wider collection's inspiration from the country. The capsule features both returning silhouettes —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

