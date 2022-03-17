San Francisco isn't abandoning Tenderloin even though State of Emergency is ending

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's 90-day emergency declaration for the Tenderloin neighborhood expires on Thursday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

But despite the State of Emergency ending, the city still has plans to continue to improve services and help the unhoused population in the area.

Breed enacted the State of Emergency in December as a way for city officials to cut through red tape and get more resources into the beleaguered neighborhood.

This included opening a Linkage Center to offer services and connect people with drug treatment and housing. More recently, more police officers have been assigned to the neighborhood to better respond to crime and offer assistance.

Those who live in the area have since noticed a marked change in conditions.

"I feel safer walking around at night time," said Bradford Burger, a neighborhood resident for 15 years. "I feel safer walking around with my wife."

"I live in a building full of seniors, so safety is a number one concern," he said.

And that work is going to keep going, despite the emergency declaration technically ending.

"We're looking to potentially expand the hours of the Linkage Center through midnight," said San Francisco Department of Emergency Management executive director Mary Ellen Carroll.

"We're going to continue with our outreach for folks with resources, housing, that sort of thing," she said.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram