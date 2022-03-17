ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio among celebrities to sign letter condemning Canada gas pipeline

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the list of celebrities who have signed a letter condemning the Royal Bank of Canada ’s (RBC) funding of a gas pipeline.

More than 65 Hollywood stars have added their names to an open letter urging RBC to stop financing a pipeline that runs through the territory of local Indigenous peoples.

Famous names including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo , Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson were among those condemning the multi-billion-dollar Coastal GasLink in north-western British Columbia.

The petition, organised by Indigenous Climate Action, says the work is being done without the consent of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en peoples.

The open letter is addressed to City National Bank (CNB), which is owned by RBC, and has been dubbed the “bank to the stars” due to its ties with numerous celebrities.

Also included in the list of petitioners are Brian Cox , Jane Fonda , Robert Downey Jr, Edward Norton, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Joaquin Phoenix.

“It has come to the undersigned’s attention that our industry’s premiere ‘bank to the stars’, City National Bank (CNB), has a problem,” the letter reads.

“Its parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is financing the climate crisis and disregarding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“Despite claiming to ‘respect the inherent right of Indigenous peoples to self-determination’, RBC is now the lead financier of Coastal GasLink, a fracked gas pipeline being built through the pristine territory and waters of the Wet’suwet’en Peoples without the consent of the Hereditary Chiefs.

“For over a decade, the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, members of the nation and their supporters, have protested this pipeline at significant risk to their own lives.”

CNB declined to comment on the letter and RBC was also contacted.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Comments / 219

Honeybadgerdontcare
1d ago

Who really cares what celebrities sign or don’t sign! They don’t live in the real world and don’t know what it means to put food on the table for your family!🦡🐾

Reply(17)
212
Jud Herring
1d ago

Nobody cares what celebrities do. That pipeline should never have been canceled. Just look at our issues now due to reliance on foreign oil. Open your eyes people. We need to start taking care of America first!!!

Reply(11)
103
whit
2d ago

Anyone who is against this pipeline should take the time to google “map of pipelines in America”. Wehave hundreds of thousands of miles of pipeline already.

Reply(5)
60
