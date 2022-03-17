ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&O Ferries sparks fury after sacking 800 workers

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Fgkv_0ei2ktXl00

P&O Ferries has sparked outrage after sacking 800 seafarers and replacing them with cheaper agency workers.

Many of those fired were refusing to leave ships, leading to security guards with handcuffs being deployed to remove them.

The ferry operator, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was “very difficult but necessary” as it was “not a viable business” in its current state.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are receiving reports that security guards at Dover are seeking to board ships with handcuffs to remove crew so they can be replaced with cheaper labour.

“We are seeking urgent legal action and are again calling for the Government to take action to stop what is fast turning into one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations.”

Labour MP Karl Turner posted a photograph on social media showing the captain of Pride of Hull addressing workers on the ship.

Mr Turner wrote: “They have support right across the city of Hull and the rest of the country, and are determined to stay on board for as long as it takes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bWjA_0ei2ktXl00

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said employers “cannot be given free rein to sack workers and replace them with agency staff”.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman , who chairs the Commons Transport Select Committee, urged the Government to do “everything it can to ensure that this appalling employment transaction cannot be completed”.

He added: “Concern remains as to whether this is lawful.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said his officials “will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qXH7_0ei2ktXl00

Some of those who lost their jobs were informed of the decision on a video call.

Footage obtained by BBC South East showed a man in a suit telling them: “The company has made the decision that its vessels going forward will be primarily crewed by a third-party crew provider.

“Therefore, I am sorry to inform you that this means your employment is terminated with immediate effect on the grounds of redundancy.”

P&O Ferries said in a statement: “We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable.

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

Sailings were halted on Thursday morning and would remain suspended “for the next few days”, P&O Ferries told passengers.

P&O Ferries, which transports passengers and freight, operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

It has 2,200 employees remaining in the UK.

DP World was criticised for paying a £270 million dividend to shareholders at the end of April 2020 while P&O Ferries cut around 1,100 jobs as demand for travel collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

P&O began operating ferries in the 1960s.

Cruise line P&O Cruises is unaffected by the developments as it is a separate business owned by Carnival UK.

Related
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Who owns the company and why has it sacked its UK staff?

British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.A spokesman for P&O, which is owned by Emirati logistics giant DP World, insisted the company had no choice but to replace its British employees with cheaper foreign labour, stating: “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business.“We have made a £100m loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Downing Street warns P&O Ferries it is ‘looking very closely’ at sackings

Eight hundred members of staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced with cheaper agency workers. Downing Street has warned P&O Ferries it is “looking very closely” at the legality of its decision to sack 800 seafarers. The staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Mick Lynch
Person
Huw Merriman
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Protesters demand P&O reverses ‘appalling’ decision to sack 800 workers

Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne on Friday. Hundreds of protesters gathered at UK ports demanding P&O Ferries to reverse its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers. Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland a day after the DP World-owned...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

P&O Ferries defends brutal sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries has confirmed it is making 800 staff redundant with immediate effect.The company said the decision was made due to the current business model being “unsustainable”.The Dubai-owned ferry firm, which is replacing hundreds of seafarers with cheaper labour, has said: “Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”The statement was issued hours after a carefully laid plan began to make redundant on-board crew on links from Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Cairnryan to Larne and Liverpool to Dublin.Early on Thursday morning, in a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O Ferries#Dp World#Rmt#British#Pride Of Hull
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Government investigates ‘appalling’ mass sacking of workers amid angry protests

Angry protests against P&O Ferries were held across Britain on Friday as the government announced it is investigating whether the firm broke the law with its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland and outside the London head office of Dubai-based parent firm DP World amid growing anger at the sudden sacking of staff with no notice.Attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers, but the company is facing a backlash, including calls for a boycott of its services.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the firm it had...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries sacks 800 seafarers and suspends sailings for several days

P&O Ferries has fired 800 seafarers as it is “not a viable business” in its current state.The firm, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, said it has suspended sailings “for the next few days”.Workers currently on board ships were instructed by unions not to leave.Coaches carrying agency workers hired to replace them are parked near ships at ports.There were reports that balaclava-clad security teams were sent on to ferries to remove the sacked staff.Mark Dickinson, general secretary of maritime union Nautilus International, said: “The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire UK fleet...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff on video call

P&O Ferries has suspended its sailings after making all UK seafaring employees redundant with immediate effect.The ferry operator, which was bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, cancelled sailings “for the next few days”, including on its route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, and sacked 800 of its staff on a video call shared by BBC South East.The company says it’s losing £100m a year. “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” a spokesperson said.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe return result of ‘great deal of UK diplomacy’, says JohnsonRyan Reynolds stars in hilarious British Airways advert for his Aviation Gin brandNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe peers out of plane window as she lands back in UK
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Fire and don’t re-hire’: P&O Ferries devastates its home port

Thursday dawned cold but clear in Dover – a fine, calm morning for sailing on the short sea link to Calais. But 800 crew were about to find out that their careers at P&O Ferries were over.“We got an email to say that a big announcement was coming later on today and were told to stand by,” one steward told me when we met by the entrance to the docks.What followed, at 11.10am, was a pre-recorded video of a P&O Ferries executive announcing their replacement, en masse, by a cheaper workforce.“The company’s made the decision going forward that its vessels...
INDUSTRY
