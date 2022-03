JMannion@Geniecast.com (Available for Interview) Bradley Thuet Promoted to Director of Production Management of Geniecast. St. Louis, Mo. - Feb. 22, 2022 - Geniecast, one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Midwest Companies and a nationally recognized virtual experience company known for live, hybrid, and virtual event production with top thought leaders and speakers, has promoted Bradley Thuet to Director of Production Management. Thuet has been with Geniecast since day one - starting as a producer - and has accumulated over six years of experience in virtual and hybrid events. Thuet will lead production by overseeing all upcoming events, increasing process efficiency, and leading the producers. It's exciting to work for Geniecast because each day is different and challenging. Our teams continuously refine our processes and platforms to ensure the best experience for our client's virtual and hybrid events.

