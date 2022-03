PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral argument from lawyers on whether the state’s no-excuse mail-in ballot system is constitutional. As political editor Jon Delano, also an attorney, explains, it all comes down to how you read certain sections of the state Constitution. In 2019, a Republican Legislature passed Act 77, which for the first time gave all Pennsylvania voters the right to vote by mail. This turned out be helpful when the pandemic hit and 2.6 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail in 2020. But after Donald Trump attacked mail-in voting, many Republican lawmakers changed their views, and lawyers...

12 DAYS AGO