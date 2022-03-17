Porsche auctioning new 'Sally' 911 to help Ukraine

It’s been two years since Porsche’s R&D Chief, Michael Steiner, told us that the electric 718 wouldn’t happen anytime soon, and in the time since then, there have been some developments. A year after his statement, we learned that Porsche was still undecided about what to do, but eventually we learned that an electric 718 Boxster Concept was going to be revealed “sometime soon.” With rumors floating around about the electric 718 since 2019 and the assumption that it would be based on the Mission R Concept, we’re happy to report that Porsche has finally confirmed that the 718 EV is happening. But, you might not want to get too excited just yet.

