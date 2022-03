Many residents of Kyiv have fled. Those who remain in Ukraine's capital city have been living in anticipation of the worst for 20 days now. Some people sleep deep underground in the subway stations now serving as bomb shelters. Others are too afraid to leave their apartments for fear of Russian shelling. Cease-fire negotiations between Ukrainians and Russian officials continue today. Also, the heads of state from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv today to show support for Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. What will they see when they get to that capital?

