No one is surprised when the Lakers fall at this stage in the year. Barring incredible performances from LeBron James, they can and most often do lose to absolutely anyone. They can’t defend. They have no consistent offense outside of “give the ball to LeBron and hope he creates chicken salad out of chicken …,” well, you know. And, because they’re the Lakers, with LeBron James, everyone considers a victory over them to be a merit badge. They might be the first worthless No. 9 seed to have a massive bullseye on their back every night.

