Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns looks to be running its course. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns’ quarterback officially requested a trade from the organization on Thursday. The decision from Mayfield comes on the heels of the Browns’ attempts to land Deshaun Watson, which were shot down by the Texans’ quarterback on Thursday. Despite trying to move forth with Mayfield, the 26-year-old reportedly feels the “bridge is burned” and is seeking a move away.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO