Kanye Was Just Kicked Off Instagram For ‘Bullying’ Trevor Noah—Here’s What He Said to Him

By Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago

Banned. Kanye West’s Trevor Noah Instagram post has resulted in the rapper being temporarily suspended from the social media platform. According to Meta, Instagram’s parent company, the Yeezy founder’s comments against the Daily Show host were in violation of the app’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Kanye—who now goes by Ye—took aim at Trevor Noah after the television host expressed his “worry” that the rapper was “harassing” his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, after she filed for divorce from him in February 2021 and started dating Pete Davidson later that year. Trevor shared his thoughts during a segment on his show on March 15, 2022, just days after Ye uploaded a disturbing music video that depicts him kidnapping, decapitating and burying a claymation version of Kim’s boyfriend. Kanye, however, did not take kindly to Trevor’s commentary and quickly directed his new attacks on social media at the South African comedian.

Following his suspension from Instagram, Kanye is unable to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours. And according to a Meta spokesperson, repeated violations of the company’s conduct policies may result in further disciplinary action. In addition, all posts that contain hate speech have since been deleted from Ye’s page. This begs the question: what did Kanye say to Trevor Noah to get him banned from Instagram? Keep on reading below for what we know about the situation.

What did Kanye say to Trevor Noah?

On March 16, 2022, Kanye shared an Instagram post targeting Trevor Noah after he expressed concerns over the rapper’s “belligerent” behavior towards his ex Kim. In response to the Daily Show host’s commentary, Kanye posted a screenshot of Trevor’s Google search biography, which describes him as a “South African comedian.”

Ye went on to caption the image with a racial slur by rewriting the lyrics to the African American spiritual “Kumbaya.” His post, which has since been deleted, included the following caption: “All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya.”

How did Trevor Noah respond to Kanye’s slur?

After Kanye’s targeted caption, Trevor Noah took to Instagram to respond with a lengthy comment directly under Kanye’s post. In his response, the television personality continued to express concerns for the rapper’s ex-wife, while also insisting that he admired Kanye in the past.

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies,” Trevor began. “You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you.”

He continued, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

“Oh and as for K–n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” Trevor added. “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Trevor’s comment came after his earlier discussion about Kanye during a segment of the Daily Show , where he admonished the rapper for his treatment of Kim. At the time, the comedian noted that the fallout of Kim and Kanye’s divorce is something “more people should pay attention to,” adding that Kanye has become “more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.”

“I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy,” Trevor added at the time, suggesting that Kanye should seek professional help. “What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health, so I get it. You want to have art as therapy, but here’s what’s weird. What Kanye doesn’t understand is that what we’re seeing is… it makes you uncomfortable.”

Trevor went on to highlight how there’s an “escalating” situation between Kim and Kanye: “There’s an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Hey, please leave me alone.’ It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit,” he said. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Trevor continued. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave. What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Trevor also brought up his own childhood, noting that he grew up in an abusive household. “One of the things I found most interesting was how often people told my mom that she was overreacting,” he recalled. “What I found interesting was how many times people told my mom to calm down, told my family to calm down.”

“You see a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them, as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them,” he added, before concluding with the following observation: “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

Comments / 10

Nancy Ashmore
2d ago

I think Kanye has put himself on a pedestal & if things don't go his way he reacts like a child. a belligerant child. scary

5
migoro
2d ago

Noah is a thoughtful dude. The world would be better off if we were all more thoughtful.

