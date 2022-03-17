Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Claims 1200 HP, 186 MPH Top Speed

Super trucks are all the rage at the moment. People can't get enough of machines like the Ford F-150 Raptor and the new kid on the block, the Ram 1500 TRX. This 702-horsepower mega-truck delivers insane performance and huge bragging rights in the US, but what about the rest of the world? In Scandinavian countries such as Finland and Sweden, American muscle is the name of the game, and driving a big V8-powered car around earns you big street cred, especially if it's a gigantic Hennessey Mammoth, the 1,012 hp tuned version of the 1500 TRX. One of these trucks recently appeared in a Finnish auto classified site called nettiauto.com with an asking price of $272,000 - twice the cost of getting one Stateside. But if the price itself wasn't hard enough to swallow, there's another penalty even bigger: a limited top speed of 55 mph.

