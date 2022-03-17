ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Claims 1200 HP, 186 MPH Top Speed

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaserati will launch an electric version of the GranTurismo called Folgore. It claims 1200 horsepower from three electric motors and a top speed of 186 mph. Folgore EV versions of other Maserati models will arrive within the next few years. Maserati will launch a range of electric models that...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey's 1,000-HP Ram TRX Has A Top Speed Of 55 MPH In Finland

Super trucks are all the rage at the moment. People can't get enough of machines like the Ford F-150 Raptor and the new kid on the block, the Ram 1500 TRX. This 702-horsepower mega-truck delivers insane performance and huge bragging rights in the US, but what about the rest of the world? In Scandinavian countries such as Finland and Sweden, American muscle is the name of the game, and driving a big V8-powered car around earns you big street cred, especially if it's a gigantic Hennessey Mammoth, the 1,012 hp tuned version of the 1500 TRX. One of these trucks recently appeared in a Finnish auto classified site called nettiauto.com with an asking price of $272,000 - twice the cost of getting one Stateside. But if the price itself wasn't hard enough to swallow, there's another penalty even bigger: a limited top speed of 55 mph.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept First Look: The Drop-Dead Station Wagon, Electrified

With back-to-back electric vehicle reveals last year, including the all-electric A6 E-Tron Concept, Audi just unveiled another close-to-production EV model. Underpinned by the same platform as the upcoming A6 EV sedan, the Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept is a peek at the monolithic electric station wagon version with an ultra-long wheelbase. Slated to join the four-ring brand next year, the battery-powered A6 Avant E-Tron will effectively be the first electric station wagon available in the U.S.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Speed#Maserati Granturismo#Vehicles#Italian#Granturismo Folgore#Grancabrio#Quattroporte#Levante Suv#Ghibli#Alfa
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get doubel the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
Motor1.com

The Bus Is Back: VW ID. Buzz EV Debuts With 201 HP And Vegan Leather

Ever since Volkswagen pulled the cover off the ID. Buzz concept back in 2017, we’ve been patiently waiting for the final production version of its electric bus to arrive. It's finally happened with today's official debut of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo. The latter won’t be available in the United States, but the passenger version will go on sale here in 2024. More on that in a minute, but first, let's dive into the details about the “new face of sustainability mobility” at Volkswagen.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CARS
scitechdaily.com

Next Gen 3D Printed Catalysts To Propel Hypersonic Flight – Speeds Over 3,800 Mph

Ultra-efficient 3D printed catalysts could help solve the challenge of overheating in hypersonic aircraft and offer a revolutionary solution to thermal management across countless industries. Developed by researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, the highly versatile catalysts are cost-effective to make and simple to scale. The team’s lab demonstrations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Ford Developing New Drift Mode For Next-Gen Cars

A few years ago, Ford launched the Focus RS with a controversial feature called drift mode. At the time, it caused an uproar in some circles, with critics saying that it encouraged dangerous driving. Despite the initial pushback, features like this have become more common in recent times, with the latest Audi RS3 boasting a drift mode and even the relatively affordable Volkswagen Golf R getting something similar. Heck, even Kia can offer you a drift mode nowadays. According to new patent documentation, the Blue Oval is now revisiting the tech. Patent documents filed in September 2020 were finally published yesterday, and they show a novel new means of initiating smokey slides.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Porsche, Pixar Are Building a Real-Life Sally Carrera from 'Cars'

Pixar has a knack for bringing inanimate objects to life. Starting with the studio's first feature, Toy Story, it's been able to create vivid, lovable characters out of everyday objects. No movie franchise flexed that muscle like Cars, a series entirely devoid of humans. In it, Pixar brought a 2002 Porsche 911 named Sally Carrera to life through animation. Now, with the help of Porsche, they're turning the animated character into a real-life car.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Modified Tesla Model S Plaid Outruns Porsche Taycan Turbo S at VIR

A modified 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid just lapped the Grand Course at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in 2:50.7. That's 4.5 seconds quicker than we recorded with a production Porsche Taycan Turbo S at our 2021 Lightning Lap. The Model S Plaid had aftermarket carbon-ceramic front brakes and was driven...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2024 Audi A6 E-Tron, 2023 Ford Escape, 2022 VW Golf R: Car News Headlines

Audi has teased us with a pair of A6 E-Tron concepts, one a sedan and the other a stunning Avant wagon. Now we have the first spy shots of the production version. Yes, Audi is about to launch an electric A6, but the current gas-powered model will stick around for a few years still.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Timing Confirmed For Factory G-Wagen EV

We've already seen a concept of what an electric G-Wagen would look like, and it seemed nearly production-ready. If you need more proof that the idea is real for the skeptics, Mercedes has finally confirmed the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG is slated for sale in 2024. The confirmation comes from the very top: Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CAR AND DRIVER

2000-Mile Lexus LFA Nurburgring Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• This 2012 Lexus LFA is low on miles and has a $70,000 Nürburgring package; few copies of the already rare Japanese supercar were sold this way. • The Nürburgring package bumped total power output of the Yamaha co-developed V-10 engine to 563 horsepower and added carbon-fiber goodies plus special wheels and tires, among other extras.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Deal Alert: Save 60% on a Tacklife 10-Inch Orbital Buffer/Polisher for Your Car

If you've ever waxed your car by hand, then surely you've privately wished you'd had an orbital buffer to make the job that much easier. However, unless you're a detailer or own multiple vehicles an orbital buffer was a luxury purchase; they aren't cheap and you only use it once or twice a year, so can you really justify buying one? Finally, the answer is yes. Yes, you can.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Makes the Insane Seem Sane

From the April 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Money can't buy more time on earth, but it will buy a $3,825,000 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. And while 1578 horsepower won't extend your expiration date, accelerating hard in a Super Sport crams a hell of a lot of living into a short amount of time. You see, the Super Sport's four new turbochargers compress not only air, but also time. Take, for example, the amount the Chiron Super Sport takes to get to 200 mph. Those 14.8 seconds squeeze in a month's worth of terror, joy, and comedy.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Top-Rated Dash Cams to Record Your Every Move, And Some That Can Do More

For surveillance types who haven't invested in a Corvette with a built-in external video recorder or a BMW 6-series Gran Turismo that can upload 360-degree photos to an app, a more affordable option is a dedicated dash cam. Here are some of the best we could find, as well as their features and pros and cons.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy