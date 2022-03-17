ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be 'Happy' In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JsIO_0ei2eYhg00
Photo: Getty Images

They say money can buy happiness, but how true is that proverb? A recent study from Purdue found that income can correlate with emotional well-begin and life satisfaction.

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," according to researchers. The ideal income in North America is $105,000, the study also found. But can that change depending on where you live? It's no secret that the cost of living can varies drastically between metro cities, rural areas, and small suburban towns.

GOBankingRates evaluated this question by estimating how much money you may need to be considered satisfied in every U.S. state. They looked at each state's cost of living index to determine their rankings, using the $105,000 figure as the "benchmark."

According to the website, the minimum salary to be happy in Oregon is...

$138,495.

" The cost of living is more than a full third higher than the national average," writers say. "So while the unemployment rate is down to 5.2% being out of work there is likely a much more difficult proposition than in other parts of the country."

Click here to check out GOBankingRates' full study.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Airbnb Host Income Has Increased -- and How You Can Maximize Yours

There's never been a better time to get in the Airbnb game. According to the latest data, the typical U.S. Airbnb host saw their income jump 85% last year over 2019, clocking in at an average of $13,800 per person. And new hosts? They saw earnings 34% higher than those who started hosting in 2019. In total, new hosts earned over $1.8 billion in income across the year.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Daniella Cressman

3 States with No Income Tax

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please speak to a professional in the finance industry if that's what you are looking for. If you're trying to avoid income taxes this year, you might want to consider moving to one of the following states.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue
LehighValleyLive.com

Before you move those retirement funds, know this

Q. Can I take my retirement savings out of Vanguard and put it in my bank now that I’m retired?. A. Congratulations on your retirement. Don’t make any quick moves that you may regret. Jeanne Kane, a certified financial planner with JFL Total Wealth Management in Boonton, echoed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Kiplinger

How to Calculate Your Retirement Wealth Gap

Whether they admit it or not, many business owners wrestle with anxiety surrounding their financial futures. Maybe you’ve dealt with this yourself. But you don’t have to be fearful about your retirement savings if you plan properly. I’d like to share a quick calculation with you to help...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
445
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy