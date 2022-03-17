ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rare snake dies while eating giant centipede in Florida park

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7UW2_0ei2eTI300

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A rare snake died while attempting to eat a giant centipede at a South Florida park, according to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Researchers said a hiker found the rare snake at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Pictures showed the snake dead with the rear portion of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

Child dies after SUV plows through Florida day care playground
  • (Credit: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkQkb_0ei2eTI300
    (Credit: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

“The state-threatened rim rock crowned snake lives in pine rockland and hammock habitats in eastern Miami-Dade County and the Keys,” FWC said in a Facebook post.

Researchers said the snake usually grows between 7 and 9 inches long, but is rarely seen because it lives under rocks, debris, or in limestone cavities. The post also mentioned the unusual sighting represented the first food record of any kind for the little-known species.

FWC speculated the snake tried to eat a juvenile Keys giant centipede, which can reportedly reach the size of a crowned snake in its adult form.

Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

“Crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes, whose bites are painful to humans, but something went wrong during this encounter,” the Facebook post stated.

The snake, along with the centipede, will soon go into the Florida Museum of Natural History collection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bronx woman located at JFK in ‘Facebook’ case: family

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The disappearance of a Bronx woman took another twist Saturday, when her family said the NYPD notified them that Nairoby Encarnacion had actually been located at John F. Kennedy International Airport this past Monday. Encarnacion’s sister, Katie, quoted the information she received from the Missing Persons Squad on Saturday: “On […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondack Mountains

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A Connecticut hiker was found dead Friday in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, days after he was reported missing, officials said. Thomas Howard, of Westport, Connecticut, went hiking on Mount Colden via the treacherous Trap Dike route on March 11 and expected to return two days later. Howard, 63, was reported […]
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Venom#Centipede#Coral Reef#Wfla
PIX11

2 off-duty NYC corrections officers shot at Queens bar

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — Two New York City corrections officers were shot while off duty inside a Queens bar early Saturday morning. Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed the moment a gunman opened fire. It happened at the Showtime Bar and Lounge in South Richmond Hill around 1:30 a.m. The gunman was involved […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
PIX11

73-year-old man in wheelchair hit and killed by truck in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 73-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a truck while crossing a street in Queens, the NYPD said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday in the Far Rockaway neighborhood in Queens. A 42-year-old man was driving a 2013 International Harvester truck northbound on Central Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

How to break bad sleeping habits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you have trouble getting a good night’s rest, there are some steps you can take to improve your sleep. New York City sleep specialist Dr. Janet Kennedy has been helping people break the habit of bad sleep for nearly two decades. She said not getting enough sleep can have negative […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cardinal Dolan remembers ‘my dear mom’ at Mass

ST PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (PIX11) — Cardinal Timothy Dolan returned from his native Missouri to celebrate a memorial Mass for his mother, Shirley Jean Radcliffe Dolan, at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, a week after she died at age 93 at an assisted living facility. “We buried her on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day at her old parish, Immaculate Conception, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Father, son beaten by dirt bikers in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A father and son felt lucky Thursday, days after a group of dirt bike riders surrounded and beat them in Harlem. Surveillance video shows the bikers pulling the 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son out of their car, kicking and punching them. It all started Tuesday afternoon when one of the bikers […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman dead after found with slash wound to the throat, police say

SOUTH BRONX, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was pronounced dead after being found with a slash wound to her throat inside her apartment in the Bronx overnight Saturday, according to police. Police found 37-year-old Bjana James unconscious inside her apartment along East 147th Street near Willis Avenue, officials said. EMS arrived at the location, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy