ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5bmv_0ei2ePl900

(NEXSTAR) – A national recall has been issued for select Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in the unopened bottles may pose “an injury hazard,” federal regulators said Wednesday.

Reckitt, the parent company of the Airborne brand, is voluntarily recalling certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies in assorted fruit, orange, and blueberry pomegranate flavors. The pressure build-up in the affected products can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off “with force” when the bottles are first opened, which can cause an injury, the company said in a release .

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles. Eighteen reports have been received of consumers suffering minor injuries, while one reported an eye injury that required medical attention.

Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well

The recall notice estimates 3.74 million bottles are impacted by the recall, but Reckitt notes opened bottles are not included because they no longer pose an injury risk.

The CPSC shared these photos, seen in the slideshow below, of some of the affected products.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8nWD_0ei2ePl900
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkeuZ_0ei2ePl900
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzAsr_0ei2ePl900
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Airborne products were distributed at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and other stores nationwide between May 2020 and February 2022. You can find a full list of recalled products here .

If you have an unopened bottle of Airborne Gummies included on the recall list that hasn’t been opened, you are encouraged to contact Reckitt to return them for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ COVID latest: Thursday, March 17, 2022

NEW JERSEY — The most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page. Virus cases spike amid spread of new omicron subvariant A spike in coronavirus cases in New York over the weekend may be linked to a new omicron subvariant. BA.2 is a new […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

How to break bad sleeping habits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you have trouble getting a good night’s rest, there are some steps you can take to improve your sleep. New York City sleep specialist Dr. Janet Kennedy has been helping people break the habit of bad sleep for nearly two decades. She said not getting enough sleep can have negative […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

More NYC Starbucks employees file for union representation

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Union representation is one of the hot topics at Starbucks locations around New York City and the country. A Starbucks shop in Queens at Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street is the most recent to file paperwork and send a letter to the corporate office. Seven locations in New York City and Long […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
PIX11

Is New York free of COVID? Not so fast, say doctors

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the last few weeks, tri-state residents have enjoyed much lower rates of COVID-19. Masks have been off for many, and people have socialized and felt relief. But health experts and elected officials are starting to warn that another surge could be on the horizon. The culprit: the Omicron subvariant, BA2, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Pomegranate#The Recall#Nexstar#Airborne#Cpsc
PIX11

Bronx woman located at JFK in ‘Facebook’ case: family

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The disappearance of a Bronx woman took another twist Saturday, when her family said the NYPD notified them that Nairoby Encarnacion had actually been located at John F. Kennedy International Airport this past Monday. Encarnacion’s sister, Katie, quoted the information she received from the Missing Persons Squad on Saturday: “On […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Will NJ wave hello to a new source of energy from the ocean?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey lawmakers want to harness the power of the ocean’s waves to create a new source of clean electricity, and several companies say they’re eager to build projects there. A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would add wave energy to New Jersey’s energy master plan. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
PIX11

What permanent daylight saving would mean in New York

It still must pass in the U.S. House of Representatives, but a bill to make daylight saving time (DST) permanent passed in the Senate. Passage of the bill means New Yorkers would turn their clocks ahead in March 2024 and not ever have to worry about turning them back.
POLITICS
PIX11

Tenants, health workers rally for ‘Good Cause’ eviction bill

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) – Tenants and health care workers stood outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx to highlight the connection between poor housing and poor health. Dr. Marc Shi with the New York Doctors Coalition is a doctor at the hospital. “Today, with the Housing Justice for All coalition, we released a report […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy