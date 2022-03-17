ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Live At 9: Money Matters and Dealing with Debt

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit cards, debit cards, cold hard cash. It all enables us to spend money. But...

wreg.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Credit Card Debt#Wallet Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Motley Fool

3 Ways I Avoid Carrying Credit Card Balances

Here's how I get to enjoy credit cards without the downside of racking up interest. Carrying a credit card balance forward means accruing interest on it. Since I don't like throwing my money away, I'm able to avoid credit card interest by employing these strategies. Credit cards have a lot...
CREDITS & LOANS
FingerLakes1.com

Consider paying your taxes with one of these credit cards

Whether or not you should pay your taxes or not is based on credit standing. If you have bad credit or debt, an IRS extension or payment plan might be better. Inflation is still rising, which leaves many of us looking to stretch our money. You could use a credit card to pay your taxes to the IRS- but it’ll have to be the right card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
Forbes Advisor

Credit Card Showdown: Capital One Platinum Vs. Quicksilver

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable) You are shopping for a new credit card with no annual fees. Maybe you’re looking for a no-hassle rewards card or perhaps you’re looking for a credit card to reestablish your credit rating. Or you could be attracted to the fact that Capital One offers no foreign transaction fees on any of its credit cards. In every case, Capital One offers a suite of credit cards that are attractive to a large swath of consumers. These credit cards include the Capital One Platinum Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.
CREDITS & LOANS
NJ.com

I have $25K in credit card debt. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
UNION CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma’s New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2022-- Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Borrowers turn to high-cost debt as providers pull the plug on credit cards

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy