Ten stars who have clapped back at social media trolls

By Bang Showbiz
Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the worst things about modern society...

The Spun

Wheel Of Fortune Loser Speaks Out On Embarrassment

A clip from Tuesday night’s episode of the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” went viral earlier this week. Not for an impressive solve or a big-time prize, but for an awkward, drawn-out failure from the three contestants. With “Another feather _n yo_r _a_” on the board,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Trolls#Insults#Computer
CharlotteObserver.com

Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Criticism She’s ‘Just Famous for Being Famous’: ‘Who Gives a F–k?’

Oh, snap. Kim Kardashian slammed claims she and her family are “just famous for being famous.”. “Who gives a fuck?” she fumed during a tell-all interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, March 9. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

The Most Excruciating Episode of Wheel of Fortune Had The Internet Talking

Let me be honest here: if I were to EVER be on a game show, I feel like I would fail miserably. So with that, I can totally relate to these poor souls who failed big time on the Wheel of Fortune. People on Twitter were livid when the puzzle took forever to be solved. Check out the video and some of the reactions below.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Kim Kardashian says she 'has the cutest pictures' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian says she “has the cutest pictures” with Pete Davidson. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star admitted to having the “cutest pictures of” her and the 28-year-old comic but didn’t want to come across as “desperate” during an appearance on ‘the Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Wednesday (16.03.2022).
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Voices: The backlash to Turning Red exposes how badly we talk to children about their bodies

Disney/Pixar’s newest triumph, Turning Red, is ostensibly about a Chinese-Canadian 13-year-old called Meilin who, due to a magical family blessing-turned-curse, turns into a huge, fluffy red panda when her emotions are running high.Really, though, it’s about so much more than that. Turning Red explores intergenerational trauma, the mother-daughter bond, establishing an identity outside of your family unit, parental expectations – and yes, puberty.When Meilin first transforms into her panda-self, her mother Ming assumes that she’s got her period for the first time: cue the hilarious scene where Ming is outside Meilin’s classroom, being pursued by the school groundskeeper, holding a...
Complex

Latto Reveals an Artist on Her New Album Made It Difficult to Secure Feature ‘Because I Won’t Respond to a DM’

The journey to Latto’s sophomore album hasn’t been easy. And she’s placing some of the blame on petty artists. The ATL rapper addressed her experience during a recent sit-down with Big Boy TV, when she was asked about some of the struggles she’s faced as a women in the rap game. Latto, who is gearing up to release her 777 project, said one of her most recent “letdowns” involved an unnamed artist who was refused to clear their verse simply because she had left them on read.
MUSIC

