Watch: Kevin Durant tells fan to 'shut the f— up and sit down'

By Dan Mennella
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Nets star Kevin Durant could soon be a little lighter in the pocket after a nasty exchange with a fan on Wednesday night.

Durant was caught on video telling a fan to "shut the f--- up and sit down" in the final seconds of the second quarter during the Nets' home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The incident transpired during a dead ball, when the Mavs were setting up for an inbounds pass. Durant's outburst was prompted when the fan, who was sat near courtside along the baseline, shouted that Durant needed to "take this game over."

Durant, apparently anticipating a fine for his outburst, responded after the game to a viral tweet showing video of the incident.

"Damn smh," the 12-time All-Star said, captioning his post with a meme of a woman despondently forking over a couple dollar bills.

The tough loss -- capped by a late dagger 3-pointer by former Net Spencer Dinwiddie -- snapped the Nets' four-game winning streak, and sent them to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

