Chicago entrepreneur Willie Wilson's gas giveaway leads to chaos Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) - Chicago businessman Willie Wilson offered $200-thousand worth of free fuel at gas stations in the city Thursday morning which resulted in a traffic nightmare.

The gas giveaway created chaos on the streets around ten gas stations. People lined up for blocks resulting in gridlock.

Willie Wilson was pumping gas at the Marathon on Sacramento and Van Buren avenues.

“It’s one of those things, that’s all, what do you say? It goes to show you the need,” Wilson said.

James McGee was among those getting free gas.

“Man, I sure appreciate this because I’m on disability and this stuff that I get is stretching but it doesn’t stretch far enough so this is a help,” McGee acknowledged.

Chicago entrepreneur Willie Wilson held a gas giveway at ten Chicago gas stations on Thursday, March 17 Photo credit Mike Krauser

Wilson has been known for his generous acts for the Chicago community.

“Willie always helps the people. Not just black people, white people, he helps everybody,” added McGee.

Wilson however was unapologetic for the traffic headaches it caused.

“When you give stuff from your heart, you never know. I am not responsible for that. I’m just trying to help, that’s all,” Wilson said.

We asked Wilson if this is a lead up to another run office. He seemed offended.

“I’ve been doing stuff for years. This is because of the people in need,” expressed Wilson.

