Chicago entrepreneur Willie Wilson's gas giveaway leads to chaos Thursday morning

By Wbbm Newsradio, Mike Krauser
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) - Chicago businessman Willie Wilson offered $200-thousand worth of free fuel at gas stations in the city Thursday morning which resulted in a traffic nightmare.

The gas giveaway created chaos on the streets around ten gas stations. People lined up for blocks resulting in gridlock.

Willie Wilson was pumping gas at the Marathon on Sacramento and Van Buren avenues.

“It’s one of those things, that’s all, what do you say?  It goes to show you the need,” Wilson said.

James McGee was among those getting free gas.

“Man, I sure appreciate this because I’m on disability and this stuff that I get is stretching but it doesn’t stretch far enough so this is a help,” McGee acknowledged.

Chicago entrepreneur Willie Wilson held a gas giveway at ten Chicago gas stations on Thursday, March 17 Photo credit Mike Krauser

Wilson has been known for his generous acts for the Chicago community.

“Willie always helps the people. Not just black people, white people, he helps everybody,” added McGee.

Wilson however was unapologetic for the traffic headaches it caused.

“When you give stuff from your heart, you never know. I am not responsible for that. I’m just trying to help, that’s all,” Wilson said.

We asked Wilson if this is a lead up to another run office. He seemed offended.

“I’ve been doing stuff for years. This is because of the people in need,” expressed Wilson.

Comments / 15

Warren B
2d ago

Chaos? Like Chicago isn't already use to traffic nightmares! The long lines are just ppl wanting to catch a break from the rediculous gas prices, that' all. To the ppl that maybe complained about the long lines... that is nice that you can fill up your tank with $90 tomorrow, when you get paid. Not every has that.

Reply
6
JoyForLife555
2d ago

@AP_002439Stop complaining to his motives we're good. There are many extremely wealthy people that could help, however they are basically out for themselves and their close knit circle We are not perfect, no one is, at least he's trying to help those who are struggling to get to work, school, day care centers, doctors offices and grocery shopping. What have YOU DONE to help besides complaining??

Reply
5
Mr. Wolf
2d ago

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Do not kick a gift horse in the teeth. Very nice gesture Mr. Wilson

Reply
7
 

