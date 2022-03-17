BOE Outlook Doubted by Traders Seeing Key Rate at 13-Year High

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO