ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BOE Outlook Doubted by Traders Seeing Key Rate at 13-Year High

By Greg Ritchie
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Want the lowdown on European markets? In...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

China’s Market Meltdown Has Traders Rushing to Buy Protection

Investors in Chinese financial markets are paying up for protection across all asset classes, discounting better-than-expected economic data and Beijing’s assurance it wants to avoid being sanctioned over its alliance with Russia. Hedging a gauge of Chinese shares is the priciest in at least a decade relative to U.S....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Bank Of England#Outlook#European#The Bank Of England
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin and The Crypto Market All Smiles Following Rate Hike

Cryptocurrency prices were climbing Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to start raising interest rates for the first time since 2018. The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark Federal Funds Rate by 0.25%, to a target range of between 0.25% and 0.50%. Bitcoin was up slightly to $40,878 at last...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 500 points higher after Fed delivers rate hike

Stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday in a session marked by big swings after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate hike and penciled in a series of increases over the rest of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.23%. dipped into negative territory after the Fed...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
Bloomberg

What to Watch for in BOE Rate Decision

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the third straight time Thursday, with markets looking for a 0.25% hike. Bloomberg’s Lizzie Burden has a preview. (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Wall Street Stocks, Oil Prices Rise After Aggressive Fed Hike Outlook

Wall Street stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday as investors weighed economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance, while oil prices rose on supply shortage concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Treasuries Stumble Near 2% at Short End Even With a Hawkish Fed

Momentum toward higher yields has stalled in the world’s biggest bond market, underscoring how rapidly traders priced in the hawkish message delivered by the Federal Reserve. The Treasury market selloff ended most dramatically in two-year notes, where yields peaked just below 2%, a level last seen in May 2019....
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

BOE hikes rate to pre-covid level but tempers policy outlook

The Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the third successive policy meeting, taking borrowing costs back to their pre-pandemic level and warning the war in Ukraine may push inflation well above 8% later this year. The increase to 0.75% was backed by eight of the bank's nine...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Shorting Tether Renews Debate Around Most Traded Cryptocurrency

A renewal of interest by traditional hedge funds in shorting Tether has highlighted the difficulty of betting against the stablecoin that serves as a foundation for much of the trading in the cryptocurrency market. At stake is not just Tether’s $80 billion market value, but also the vast array of...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy