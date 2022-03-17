ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ getting DreamWorks animated series 'Pinecone & Pony'

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has announced a new animated series for kids and families called "Pinecone & Pony," which is set to debut on the streaming platform on April 8. Based on the book "The...

