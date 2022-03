Gone are the days when a passport was enough to grant you entry into another country. Now, largely due to COVID, travel — and, more specifically, international travel — comes with an entire corresponding paper trail in the form of PCR tests and all other manner of health authorizations. And, just as many countries are scrapping their pre-arrival testing requirements, another requirement is set to take hold for Europe-bound Americans in 2023.

TRAVEL ・ 22 DAYS AGO