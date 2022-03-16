Women’s History Month Spotlight: Journalist Elizabeth Smith Details Her Journey With Endometriosis In Entertainment
Our Women’s History Month spotlight is still going strong, and the Global Grind team would like to continue recognizing women’s major achievements across industries. March is also Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month, which helps to raise awareness and provide education to the community about autoimmune inflammatory diseases. This week we will spotlight a gifted journalist, on-air personality and writer, Elizabeth Smith. Smith is an all-around talent, who has been vocal about her journey with endometriosis while empowering others to do the same.
Smith has been an on-air personality for Atlanta’s hip hop and R&B station, V103, written for a number of publications like 21Ninety and Bossip , and she has modeled for several brands, creating some of the most breath taking photos. We asked Smith, better known as @ liztwotimes , to share a piece of her story as an entertainment journalist, personality, producer and #endostrong survivor. She details her experience climbing up the entertainment ladder while combating the often unbearable pains that come with her condition.
Comments / 0