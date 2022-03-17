ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Child dies after SUV plows through Florida day care playground

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJvE2_0ei2VBSu00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A young child has died and another has serious injuries after an SUV plowed through a playground at a day care and hit them, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia.

The Highway Patrol said the driver went off the road, hit a sign and went through a fence surrounding the playground where two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing. The SUV hit a post and some playground equipment, and in doing so, collided with the girls. It then hit a tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ejefq_0ei2VBSu00
Source: Florida Highway Patrol

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The 5-year-old was seriously hurt, the report said. Her current condition was unknown.

‘Knew something was wrong’: 400 gallons of fuel stolen from gas station

According to the report, the driver, 18-year-old Kiara Rishelle Morant, was treated for minor injuries then arrested and charged for driving without a license. She was later released on $120 bond, according to online jail records.

It’s unclear if Morant will face more charges. The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Accidents
Arcadia, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Car Crash in Geneva Co. kills 2 teens

UPDATE: GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning. More News from WRBL According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson. […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Electrical fire reported at The Palms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull confirms there was an electrical fire Friday afternoon at The Palm apartments, off of Double Churches Road. Shull said there were no injuries or fatalities. Power had to be shut down for five units. Four of those units were occupied and those families are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Suv#Traffic Accident#Wfla#The Highway Patrol
WRBL News 3

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. More News from WRBL The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WRBL News 3

Possible tornado reported in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night. The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes. There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore

UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment. UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes […]
ATMORE, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police searching for multiple theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property and possession of forged instrument case and seeks public help identifying the suspects. Authorities released security camera footage showing multiple individuals, as the department describes, four Hispanic suspects who cashed several fraudulent checks. The first suspect pictured is wearing blue jeans, […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest woman for multiple counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 17, 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Division, Youth Services Division, and the Property Crimes Division collaborated with agents from the United States Postal Service to create a warrant for several charges of identity fraud against Amanah Childs. Amanah Childs, 41, stole the identities of multiple individuals and opened […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Lightning strike downs phone lines at East Alabama Medical Center

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m., approximately 67 percent of telephone lines are back up and running, including the main switchboard (334-749-3411). Parts to complete the repair will arrive Saturday and all lines should be fully operational by late Saturday afternoon OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) Telephone lines are down due to lightning strike at East Alabama Health […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy