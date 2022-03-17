ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Democrats Blame Oil And Gas Companies For Driving Up Gas Prices

By Arthur Delaney
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrDZq_0ei2UxHn00

WASHINGTON — Ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is trying to head off a potentially potent political attack and convince voters that rising gas prices are not his fault.

The problem for Democrats is that voters tend to blame whoever is in power when things are going badly, and inflation and high gas prices could cost them control of both houses of Congress next year.

As the war in Ukraine has dragged on, Biden has repeatedly warned Americans that they may see consequences at the pump with Russian President Vladimir Putin disrupting global supplies

And with the cost of a gallon eclipsing $4 in the last week, Biden castigated oil companies for profiteering at the pump.

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” Biden tweeted Wednesday .

Democrats have seized on a recent decline in the price of crude oil as evidence that greedy gas companies are hoarding profits.

“Over the past few weeks — as war in Ukraine began — the price of a barrel of oil rose precipitously. That immediately translated to oil and gas companies raising the price for Americans at the pump,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a floor speech on Wednesday. “But something is happening that Americans shouldn’t overlook: Over the past few days, oil prices have actually been decreasing, but the price of gas at the pump has not.”

Schumer vowed to haul in CEOs of oil and gas companies before the Senate to testify, accusing them of reaping billions of dollars in profits “ instead of finding ways to give Americans a break at the pump.”

White House officials have similarly been calling the rise in gas prices “Putin’s price hike.” The war disrupted Russian oil imports to the U.S., and Democrats joined Republicans in calling for an outright ban on Russian oil.

But after Biden enacted such a ban last week — which he had resisted doing because it would increase domestic gas prices — Republicans blamed the higher prices entirely on Biden.

Even before Russia’s buildup of troops along its border with Ukraine last year, Republicans had been blaming Biden for the increase in fuel costs , which jumped as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the economy reopened.

High gas prices are part of the worst overall inflation surge since 1982, one that has prompted the Federal Reserve to try to slow the economy in order to bring prices down. The Fed has blamed supply chain problems related to the pandemic, but Republicans have spent the past year slamming the American Rescue Plan, which they say gave the American people too much money to spend.

“The president is literally gaslighting the American people. He feels that if he says it enough, people are going to believe that fuel prices are Putin’s fault,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said Wednesday.

As for the recent decline in crude oil prices, it actually has resulted in a slight decrease in gas prices, shaving off four cents per gallon this week, according to AAA . The cost of a gallon rose 70 cents in the first two weeks of the war.

But the oil price decline, which apparently resulted from falling demand due to a COVID-19 outbreak in China, might not last.

“There isn’t a significant expectation that oil prices are going down substantively, and there’s further fighting in Ukraine,” Diana Furchtgott-Roth, an adjunct economics professor at George Washington University, said in an interview. She added that the White House could lower oil price expectations by boosting domestic production and imports from Canada.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group, said it’s typical for retail prices to fall more slowly than they rise.

“As we’ve seen in the past, it takes time for changing market conditions to work through the supply chain and for the price of crude oil to be widely reflected in the price we pay at local gas stations, more than 95 percent of which are independently owned small businesses and not operated by oil companies,” API’s Frank Macchiarola said in an email.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week gas prices should fall faster.

“Retail gasoline prices are updated at least daily, and if gas retailers’ costs are going down, they need to immediately pass those savings onto consumers,” Psaki said Wednesday.

Separately, assistant press secretary Vedant Patel pointed to recent oil company pledges to plow profits into stock buybacks instead of boosting supplies. The three biggest oil companies have seen their profits jump last year as gas prices surged.

The furious efforts by Democrats to control the message on high gas prices is a recognition of the political headwinds they face going into the midterms.

According to a recent Yahoo/YouGov poll , 30% of Americans said Biden is at fault for high gas prices, while 23% pointed their finger at oil and gas companies.

The administration has sought to quell concerns by announcing a release of more than 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves around the world, as well as calling on oil producers to pump more oil.

Democrats have also discussed ideas for how to blunt the high prices at the pump, including approving a temporary reprieve from the federal gas tax, and sending Americans direct payments to help offset their fuel costs. But there’s little agreement in Congress on any of the proposals.

Some governors have already moved to suspend gas taxes in their states despite the fact that it’s been panned as a “gimmick” by experts and lawmakers of both parties. Passing new cash assistance will be very difficult in the Senate, where Republicans and even some Democrats have put their foot down against any new spending that could lead to higher inflation.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Joe Morgan
1d ago

it's all on you Joe Biden the very first day of office you took care of that. Your a total disgrace to the American people.

Reply(2)
8
Related
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Schumer
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Prices#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Oil Company#Democrats#Congress#Americans#Russian#Senate
WBTW News13

When is the best day to buy gas?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to fuel up? Better do it before the week starts. Sundays have consistently been the best day of the week to get gas in the last three months, according to a News13 analysis of gas prices from GasBuddy. Gas prices tend to stabilize during the weekend, dropping to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
424
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy