ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxAzp_0ei2UvWL00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix announced Wednesday it will be testing new features that allow members to add users to an account – with one including a small fee for the subscriber – in the coming weeks.

Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have lead to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features will be rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

Users with Netflix’s standard or premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people living outside their household for $2.99. These Extra Member sub accounts have their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

The second feature, available for all three Netflix plans, allows users who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account. By doing this, the user would keep their viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” Chengyi Long, director of product innovation said in a Wednesday blog post . “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

Around this time last year, Netflix began testing a feature to crack down on password sharing . Pop-up messages were sent to those Netflix believed were watching via someone else’s account. The feature was tested last year, but has yet to become a permanent feature, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

It isn’t yet clear if Netflix will be tracking down accounts that are shared with users that aren’t in the same household. Netflix did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised monthly subscription prices for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Face Id#Extra
The Verge

Why Netflix is starting to crack down on password sharing

Netflix has for years ignored the fact that many of us are mooching off our friends’ and families’ accounts. But the streaming king now appears to be reconsidering its look-the-other-way policy, a shift that comes as Netflix’s growth slows and its annual production budget for churning out new hits creeps ever higher. In other words, Netflix needs more money.
TV & VIDEOS
WEKU

Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren't happy

Netflix announced Wednesday it plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers, and customers are not taking it well. The company said in a statement that in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers, with features such as profiles and multiple streams, but that the practices are "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Why Netflix Is Moving to Collect Fees From Password-Sharing Violators

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is kicking the tires on a new way to extract money from people who have been leeching off someone else’s account. In a test rolling out soon in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will prompt members who share their accounts with those outside their households with an option to pay for up to two additional users. The “Extra Member” price in the tests is less than what it would cost to sign up for a separate account: In Costa Rica, for instance, it will be $2.99/month to add...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MySanAntonio

At the moment Netflix does not contemplate a low-cost subscription with ads

A couple of days ago, the Disney+ streaming service announced that it is analyzing the possibility of offering a low-cost subscription that includes the presence of commercials from other brands. Faced with the declaration, Netflix has marked its position : at the moment there are no plans to incorporate third-party advertising into its business model. The announcement was made by the company's CFO, Spencer Neuman , during his participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference. The company's top executive assured that, although Netflix has nothing against advertising, its current model does not contemplate it.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

Netflix considers charging extra to share your password with friends

Netflix wants users to pay extra to share their accounts outside their households. The streaming giant is testing a new “feature” that lets subscribers add an extra member by paying an extra fee. Members will also be able to transfer profile information to a new account. Earlier this...
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Access Hulu From Outside the US

Hulu is a great platform, full of excellent original shows, movies, and awesome blockbusters. However, the major downside is that Hulu is only available in the United States. While the world is hoping for the service to expand globally, we would have to get creative to watch its content in the meantime.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

How to Watch Netflix on TV Without Internet

Although you cannot stream movies on the Netflix platform, you can still enjoy watching Netflix content offline due to its download feature. So, even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have the option to download the film/series onto your P.C. or mobile device. Additionally, if you’re on a Smart T.V., you will have to take it a step further and connect through an HDMI port.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix's New Account Sharing Crackdown Feature Has Users "Ready To Cancel"

Netflix knows full well that many of us share our passwords with family members to get around paying more, and it's not going to take it anymore. The streaming giant has been threatening to crack down on account sharing for a while now, and has already taken steps to do so, but it's now taking things further. Netflix announced last night that it will begin testing new features specifically designed to prevent password sharing with friends and family outside of your household.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Hulu Adds Free Unlimited DVR For Live+TV Subscribers

Do any of you still DVR things? If so, then this news is for you! YouTube TV has offered free unlimited DVR capacity for subscribers since 2017, but Hulu has finally gotten wise to the recording gap, announcing a free-for-all deal for its 4.3 million Live+TV subscribers. Hulu’s free Unlimited...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy